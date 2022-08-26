ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 22-26

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 22-26. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie McKee, 100 Moffett Ct. Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
KSLA

Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
LULING, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GREENSBURG, LA
WWL

Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
BOGALUSA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
LOCKPORT, LA

