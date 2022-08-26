Read full article on original website
Low pay, safety concerns, gender gap fuel low interest in becoming a teacher in Louisiana
Low pay is among the most commonly cited factors driving Louisiana's teacher shortage. An LSU researcher says other factors driving the shortage include workplace stress, safety issues stemming from school shootings, and public health concerns. “The root cause is education is not particularly valued as it is in other countries,”...
Judge pauses lawsuit against D.R. Horton that claims house can't withstand humidity
A Baton Rouge judge has paused a lawsuit that alleges a Youngsville couple's D.R. Horton home was built improperly to wait for an appeals court to decide whether the lawsuit should instead head to an arbitrator. The ruling, which puts a halt on things like discovery and depositions, came as...
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 22-26
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 22-26. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie McKee, 100 Moffett Ct. Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to...
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
PHOTOS: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say
GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office
St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged with simply battery and malfeasance in office.
Two huge fires in St. Martin Parish yesterday; investigations underway
St. Martin Parish firefighters got a workout yesterday, with two huge fires to fight in Breaux Bridge and St. Martinville
