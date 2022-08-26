Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized after car pulled from pond in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A car was pulled from a pond in Stone Mountain overnight. One person was inside and had to be taken to the hospital, according to DeKalb County Police. That victim is expected to be ok. This all happened around the area of Wood Bend Drive.
Part of Highway 42 bridge closed due to tractor trailer fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor trailer fire has closed part of the Highway 42 bridge in Clayton County Tuesday morning. This is directly over I-675. Right now, there are no details on how the fire started but crews have been working the scene since at least 6 a.m.
Bomb squad called to Lenox Square parking lot, Atlanta Police say
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Police's bomb squad unit is at Lenox Square. Authorities were called to the mall parking lot in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suitcase that was left unattended, Atlanta Police Department officials said. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the scene by True Food Kitchen along Peachtree...
GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
Mother of 7-year-old girl shot at family gathering in Atlanta charged, denied bond
ATLANTA — The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old girl's weekend death has been identified as the child's mother by Atlanta Police. She was denied bond during a court appearance on Monday. Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission...
Lithonia Police mourn loss of K-9 officer found shot
ATLANTA — The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officer Perro had gone missing since Sunday, according to the department. They said that his handler went to check in on him around 2:30 p.m. that day when he noticed Perro had broken through the fence.
'He is irreplaceable and will be missed' | APD mourns loss of patrol horse Hercules
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved patrol horse. APD said Hercules, 18, passed away Friday after being rushed to Athens for emergency surgery. Hercules, a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross, served on APD's Mounted Patrol Unit for 16 years. APD described Hercules as a "half...
Live updates | Strong storms, flooding cause slow downs on metro Atlanta roads
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta will see dark gloomy skies and heavy rainfall during Tuesday's commute, according to 11Alive's Stormtrackers. An incoming cold front is prompting afternoon rain with the potential for isolated showers. However, meteorologists are not anticipating severe weather. The stretch of rain will primarily be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with sunshine expected for Wednesday.
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
Beer recall | Popular Peachtree City brewery asking customers to return this lager
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A Georgia brewery company is recalling a batch of one of its popular lagers. Line Creek Brewing Co. based in Peachtree City announced it's recalling its latest batch of Maverick Lager on Tuesday. "There was a bad yeast strain that we got and were not...
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads | 11Alive News Investigates
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
Deputies: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building evacuated as crews extinguish roof fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta firefighters extinguished a roof fire at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building on the Square, according to deputies. The sheriff's office said the fire broke out Sunday, but it's unclear at this time what ignited the flames. A total roof replacement of the building was already underway, they said.
Man shot, killed at Cobb County apartments, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — *Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. Police said...
2 arrested, charged with murder in death of infant in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Parents were arrested by Atlanta police in connection to the death of their infant child earlier this month. Zion Byrd, 23, and Deshan Turner, 20, were taken into custody on Aug. 18 and were charged with murder and cruelty to children, according to APD's Fugitive Unit. On...
Clayton County Police looking for missing 15-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton Police are in search of a 15-year-old who has been reported missing. Authorities are looking for Jordan Philips. On August 26, Clayton County Police said they went to the 7200 block of Fernwood Drive, which was the last place Philips was seen. The 15-year-old...
7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta | Suspects identified
ATLANTA — A family gathering in Atlanta turned violent Saturday night, with a 7-year-old girl dying from her injuries, authorities said. Atlanta Police are still investigating the tragic shooting. Here is what we know right now. Details of the fatal shooting. Atlanta Police said they were called to 180...
Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. The Walmart in Peachtree City will be "closed temporarily until further notice," according to the store after a fire ripped through the building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to the Walmart at 2717...
FAA investigating after helicopter experiences tail strike at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport
ATLANTA — Emergency crews were called to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta Saturday night after a helicopter had a rough landing. DeKalb County Fire Rescue said a helicopter fell 3 to 4 feet as it had technical issues. Several emergency vehicles were on the runway tending to the aircraft, video shows.
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
