Peachtree City, GA

11Alive

Bomb squad called to Lenox Square parking lot, Atlanta Police say

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Police's bomb squad unit is at Lenox Square. Authorities were called to the mall parking lot in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suitcase that was left unattended, Atlanta Police Department officials said. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the scene by True Food Kitchen along Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
11Alive

Lithonia Police mourn loss of K-9 officer found shot

ATLANTA — The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officer Perro had gone missing since Sunday, according to the department. They said that his handler went to check in on him around 2:30 p.m. that day when he noticed Perro had broken through the fence.
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Live updates | Strong storms, flooding cause slow downs on metro Atlanta roads

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta will see dark gloomy skies and heavy rainfall during Tuesday's commute, according to 11Alive's Stormtrackers. An incoming cold front is prompting afternoon rain with the potential for isolated showers. However, meteorologists are not anticipating severe weather. The stretch of rain will primarily be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with sunshine expected for Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
11Alive

Man shot, killed at Cobb County apartments, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — *Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta. Police said...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Police looking for missing 15-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton Police are in search of a 15-year-old who has been reported missing. Authorities are looking for Jordan Philips. On August 26, Clayton County Police said they went to the 7200 block of Fernwood Drive, which was the last place Philips was seen. The 15-year-old...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. The Walmart in Peachtree City will be "closed temporarily until further notice," according to the store after a fire ripped through the building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to the Walmart at 2717...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
