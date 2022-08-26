ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Fourth annual Boots and Badges to return

By Izzy Post
 5 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Fire Department and Beckley Police Department slug it out on the diamond for a good cause.

The 4th annual Boots vs Badges softball game will be held Saturday, August 27th at 2 pm at Linda K. Epling stadium. Admission is five dollars and children under 5 years of age can attend for free.   All proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Mark Braskey with the Beckley Fire Department says it’s a fun time for all while supporting a good cause.

“It’s nice for the community to come out and get to know all the firemen and police officers and meet us and see us goof off and see what we’re like outside of work,” said Mark Bradskey of the Beckley Fire Department.

After taking the first two games the Beckley Fire Department lost to Beckley PD in 2021 so they’re looking for a win in 2022.

