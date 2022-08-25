Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Owen Russell, Miley Taylor receive Will James Scholarships
Local high school graduates, Owen Russell of Luverne and Miley Taylor of Henderson, have been honored as recipients of prestigious 2022 Will James Scholarships. The Will James Society offers two scholarships each year, one to a high school female and one to a high school male. The society’s scholarship program is designed to benefit students who are planning a career or profession in the agricultural and farming world, horsemanship, veterinary, journalism and art.
Troy Messenger
Trojans prepare for region battle with Greenville
The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-0) will host the Greenville Tigers (1-0) in a Class 5A, Region 2 showdown on Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off a come-from-behind win over Class 7A’s Mary G. Montgomery last week, while Greenville opened the season with a thrilling overtime win over Class 6A’s Park Crossing.
Troy Messenger
Kids ‘cowboy up’ for Western Festival
In today’s world, every little boy and girl may not want to grow up to be a “cowboy.”. However, at Cattleman Park on Saturday, it seemed that, at least for an afternoon, kids of all ages wanted to be a part of the fun and excitement of the Old West.
Troy Messenger
Troy names Gunnar Watson starting quarterback
College football season is finally here and as game week began on Monday, Troy University released it’s first official depth chart of the season, listing returning quarterback Gunnar Watson as the starter for the Ole Miss game. Watson competed in a quarterback competition from the spring until now and...
Troy Messenger
Entry in Humane Society’s pet photo contest ends today
Entry in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest ends at 5 p.m. today but voting will continue until 5 p.m. on September 9. Out of the blue, Maxwell, the cat, has taken a strong lead in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest. Gwen Loy’s purr-fect pet has tallied 710 votes but is being challenged by Grace, Kaylin Gibson, popular pup. Coming on strong are Kaitlin Floyd Robbins gerbils, Baby Yoda and Hippo.
