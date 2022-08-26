In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.

