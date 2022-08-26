ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bluebird Backcountry experience will include lodging in 2022-23 season

The folks who opened Bluebird Backcountry between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling two winters ago will be offering guests a new opportunity this winter by bringing on-site lodging to the ski area for the first time. “It’ll be up to about 40 beds,” said Jeff Woodward, Bluebird Backcountry co-founder. “There will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes off this week

Birds of a feather flock together, and fans of a certain beloved regional avian will be spread out across Northwest Colorado in the coming days. The 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes flight Sept. 1-4 with a full schedule of events celebrating the greater Sandhill cranes, which are among the area’s most notable wildlife.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt commissioners blast UCHealth in letter, saying hospital system hasn’t engaged with Peak Health Alliance

Routt County commissioners contend UCHealth hasn’t “meaningfully engaged” with Peak Health Alliance during a county-backed effort to offer lower premium health care plans locally. In a letter sent Tuesday, Aug. 30, to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center President Soniya Fidler and other company officials, commissioners wrote that...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement

Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball looks to rebuild around young core in 2022

Just one year separated from a 19-5 record and a second place league finish, Soroco volleyball has a brand new look this season. With just three seniors, one returning varsity player and a first-year head coach, Soroco is a young team with little varsity experience. Coach Sarah Pierce called this...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?

In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Humane Society offering vaccination clinic Sept. 10

The Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic will host its monthly $15 vaccination clinic from noon-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the RCHS shelter, 760 Critter Court. No appointment are needed. All pets should be on a leash or in carriers. Additionally, the Routt County Humane Society is in need of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Approach to COVID in schools more relaxed this year

For Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, the start of the school year has been vastly different than it was last year. Some schools had students in masks while others didn’t. Public health and school nurses were often hurrying to contact trace COVID-19 cases and hand down proper quarantine procedures. Not anymore.
