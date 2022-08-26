Read full article on original website
Grauer named American Associaton Pitcher of the Week
(MOORHEAD, MN-American Associaton) Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Raul Navarro and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starter Tyler Grauer have been named the American Association’s Pointstreak Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 28, the league announced Monday. Navarro earned a sparkling .440 batting average over seven games during the...
Moorhead, Ada both lose at MN State Amateur Baseball Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s were eliminated at the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend. In the Class B Tournament, Moorhead was eliminated by Champlin Park, 13-8. The game was halted due to rain on Saturday and completed Sunday afternoon in Miesville. Sam Riola led a 16-hit attack for Champlin Park by going 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Three other Champlin Park hitters added two hits each.
Monday’s local scoreboard
Kindred 373, Oak Grove 383, Carrington 421, Central Cass 445, Northern Cass 474. Avery Bartels of Kindred was the medalist with a 76. Sacred Heart over Mahnomen 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-16) East Grand Forks over Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3-0 Hillcrest over Norman Co. East-Ulen Hitterdal 3-0 Lake of the Woods over Fertile-Beltrami...
Sheyenne, Jamestown top weekly ND high school football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Jamestown remain at the top of this week’s Class 11AA and 11A football rankings. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In Class 11AA, Sheyenne remains #1 after a 35-14 opening week win...
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
Driver escaped injury when truck flips on I-94 near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A close call for a pickup driver after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 near Valley City Sunday morning. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling with the cruise control on, the...
Driver and passenger arrested following Fargo-Moorhead police chase
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are in custody following a police chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Fargo officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Main Avenue Bridge. The driver refused to stop and drove into Moorhead where Moorhead police picked up the...
Fargo Police ask for help in locating dangerous suspect
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are asking for assistance in locating 31-year-old Robin Heinonen. He’s wanted in a terrorizing incident and is considered armed and dangerous. Heinonen is a Native American about 5′10″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The man is also known to wear glasses...
