Colorado State

Summit Daily News

Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap in Grand County

As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Project stakeholders, Sen. Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County commissioners and environmental groups convened at the reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Speed Flyer Dies After Crashing In Weekend Flying Accident

A weekend flying adventure at Colorado's Copper Mountain Resort turned tragic when a speed flyer was killed in a tragic accident. According to the Summit County Rescue Group, two men launched from Peak 6 at Copper Mountain Saturday morning. One man, who was paragliding, landed safely in the Far East parking lot of the resort. The other man, with a speed wing, never reached the bottom of the mountain.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Body of 'speed flier' recovered after gear got tangled

The body of a man was recovered by rescue teams over the weekend after he and a friend went speed flying -- a sport similar to paragliding -- and one didn't arrive at his destination.Summit County Rescue Group said that Saturday morning, they received a call from someone who was speed flying near the Copper Mountain Resort in Frisco. They launched from Peak 6 and their destination was the far east parking lot, but his friend hadn't arrived. After he called the friend's phone several times without luck, he called 911.Summit County Rescue went searching for the man on a...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

5 events to hit — and 3 areas to avoid — in Denver over Labor Day Weekend

It might seem like everyone in Denver is heading to the mountains for Labor Day Weekend — or, at least, it will if you’re actually on Interstate 70 on Friday or Saturday. (Look for The Denver Post’s tips for how to avoid the worst of that traffic here). But that’s not actually the case. Metro Denver will be a teeming cauldron of crowded festivals, shows, picnics, parties and events.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Tigers mountain bike team places 4th at Frisco Bay Invitational

With mild temperatures and frequent afternoon storms throughout the summer, the trails in Summit County are in prime condition for mountain bike riding. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Summit Tigers mountain bike team got its first opportunity to race on some of the pristine trails at the Frisco Adventure Park when the team competed at the Frisco Bay Invitational.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: Law officials comment on panhandling, Vail Resorts announces winter opening dates, climate scientists comment on current weather patterns

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters. Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Alpine Home Watch receives recognition for the ninth year in a row

For the ninth year in a row, Alpine Home Watch, a business that serves Breckenridge and Blue River amongst other areas of Colorado, has earned recognition from the National Home Watch Association. “Home watch” is a service that visually inspects your home for damage. For vacation homes in particular, Alpine...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Colorado elk habitats receive $1.1 million in grant funding for enhancement projects

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated over $1 million in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado. Grants pay for habitat enhancement projects that aim to improve habitat space for elk and other wildlife. This can include forest thinning, prescribed burns, invasive weed control and removing old fencing.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO

