The body of a man was recovered by rescue teams over the weekend after he and a friend went speed flying -- a sport similar to paragliding -- and one didn't arrive at his destination.Summit County Rescue Group said that Saturday morning, they received a call from someone who was speed flying near the Copper Mountain Resort in Frisco. They launched from Peak 6 and their destination was the far east parking lot, but his friend hadn't arrived. After he called the friend's phone several times without luck, he called 911.Summit County Rescue went searching for the man on a...

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO