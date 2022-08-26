Read full article on original website
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap in Grand County
As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Project stakeholders, Sen. Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County commissioners and environmental groups convened at the reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
Colorado Speed Flyer Dies After Crashing In Weekend Flying Accident
A weekend flying adventure at Colorado's Copper Mountain Resort turned tragic when a speed flyer was killed in a tragic accident. According to the Summit County Rescue Group, two men launched from Peak 6 at Copper Mountain Saturday morning. One man, who was paragliding, landed safely in the Far East parking lot of the resort. The other man, with a speed wing, never reached the bottom of the mountain.
Deceased paraglider identified as former Navy Seal, died in chutes between Colorado resorts
According to a report from local newspaper Summit Daily, the speed glider that died in the area of Breckenridge over the weekend has been identified as Zacharia Bolster, 26, of Arvada. The paper reports that the coroner's office identified Bolster as a former Navy Seal. Bolster was killed in an...
Summit County makes it from Memorial Day To Labor Day free of fire restrictions, but forecasts say the monsoon is over
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Summit County has not had any fire restrictions. In an email on Monday, Aug. 29, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed that there will be no fire restrictions for the week of Tuesday, Aug. 30, to Tuesday, Sept. 6. However, just because summer is...
[VIDEO] Wild footage captures massive landspout tornado north of Denver
Though not quite as powerful as a supercell tornado, a landspout tornado can be a terrifying sight to see. A thin vortex stretching upward into the clouds, this natural weather phenomenon resembles a waterspout, but takes place on dry land, pulling debris, condensation, and dust upward toward the sky. Generally...
Body of 'speed flier' recovered after gear got tangled
The body of a man was recovered by rescue teams over the weekend after he and a friend went speed flying -- a sport similar to paragliding -- and one didn't arrive at his destination.Summit County Rescue Group said that Saturday morning, they received a call from someone who was speed flying near the Copper Mountain Resort in Frisco. They launched from Peak 6 and their destination was the far east parking lot, but his friend hadn't arrived. After he called the friend's phone several times without luck, he called 911.Summit County Rescue went searching for the man on a...
How much longer will 90-degree heat last?
The Climate Prediction Center's eight to 14-day outlook suggests that the heat is likely here to stay in Colorado for a little longer.
5 events to hit — and 3 areas to avoid — in Denver over Labor Day Weekend
It might seem like everyone in Denver is heading to the mountains for Labor Day Weekend — or, at least, it will if you’re actually on Interstate 70 on Friday or Saturday. (Look for The Denver Post’s tips for how to avoid the worst of that traffic here). But that’s not actually the case. Metro Denver will be a teeming cauldron of crowded festivals, shows, picnics, parties and events.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
Letter to the Editor: Colorado Parks and Wildlife should be ashamed for killing that bear family
I was shocked and saddened reading article about putting mother bear and her four cubs down. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorized to euthanize the bears. They claimed that the bears could not be relocated. Why?. The cubs went back to the house because they were hungry and their mother...
Summit Tigers mountain bike team places 4th at Frisco Bay Invitational
With mild temperatures and frequent afternoon storms throughout the summer, the trails in Summit County are in prime condition for mountain bike riding. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Summit Tigers mountain bike team got its first opportunity to race on some of the pristine trails at the Frisco Adventure Park when the team competed at the Frisco Bay Invitational.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Law officials comment on panhandling, Vail Resorts announces winter opening dates, climate scientists comment on current weather patterns
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters. Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said...
Alpine Home Watch receives recognition for the ninth year in a row
For the ninth year in a row, Alpine Home Watch, a business that serves Breckenridge and Blue River amongst other areas of Colorado, has earned recognition from the National Home Watch Association. “Home watch” is a service that visually inspects your home for damage. For vacation homes in particular, Alpine...
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
Colorado elk habitats receive $1.1 million in grant funding for enhancement projects
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated over $1 million in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado. Grants pay for habitat enhancement projects that aim to improve habitat space for elk and other wildlife. This can include forest thinning, prescribed burns, invasive weed control and removing old fencing.
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Organizers of noxious weed cleanup seek volunteers for Thursday event
A Summit County group of volunteers is asking the public for help with removing invasive weeds at an event Thursday, Sept. 1. Noxious Weed Warriors will meet from 9 a.m. to noon at Frisco Nordic Center in the upper parking lot. The group requests volunteers bring gardening gloves and clippers.
Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
