Leadville man sentenced to 36 years for murdering girlfriend
A Leadville man was sentenced to 36 years in prison Monday after he admitted to murdering his girlfriend on Jan. 12, 2021. Jesus Alejandro Artica, 34, of Leadville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 7. As part of his plea agreement, he cannot ask for a reduction in the maximum sentencing, but he did receive credit for time served, worth 595 days.
Colorado’s rate of drug overdose deaths nearly doubles in 4-year period, fueled by fentanyl and meth
About once a month, another of Nicole Richardson‘s friends dies. Richardson, 23, grew up in Denver and started using drugs when she was 17 years old, eventually transitioning to heroin and then fentanyl. She found sobriety two years ago, but since then, at least 15 friends and acquaintances have died from drugs.
May’s big rig rollover cost Silverthorne thousands of dollars — now, the town is seeking ways to recover its losses
Editor’s note: The headline of this article has been updated to correct the kind of vehicle involved in the crash. Thousands of dollars in costs to local municipalities and a criminal charge of reckless endangerment resulted from May’s overturned semitractor-trailer in Silverthorne. To local authorities, dealing with the public safety concerns and resulting emulsified oil spill meant sending a message, but the driver’s company is asking for understanding for the driver’s mistake.
Deceased paraglider identified as Front Range resident, former Navy Seal
The man who hit a tree and died while attempting to speed-fly — an advanced form of paragliding that involves quicker descents — from Peak 6 towards Copper Mountain on Aug. 27 has been identified as a Front Range resident. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood identified the man...
Breckenridge library to screen ‘More than Sad,’ a movie encouraging treatment for depression
The Suicide Action Coalition will be hosting a screening of “More than Sad,” a movie about teen depression by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event will be at the Summit County Library South Branch in Breckenridge on Sept. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m., the same day as international Suicide Prevention Day.
Summit County makes it from Memorial Day To Labor Day free of fire restrictions, but forecasts say the monsoon is over
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Summit County has not had any fire restrictions. In an email on Monday, Aug. 29, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed that there will be no fire restrictions for the week of Tuesday, Aug. 30, to Tuesday, Sept. 6. However, just because summer is...
Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap in Grand County
As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Project stakeholders, Sen. Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County commissioners and environmental groups convened at the reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
Colorado elk habitats receive $1.1 million in grant funding for enhancement projects
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated over $1 million in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado. Grants pay for habitat enhancement projects that aim to improve habitat space for elk and other wildlife. This can include forest thinning, prescribed burns, invasive weed control and removing old fencing.
Letter to the Editor: A survey should go out to all voters in Summit County, not just certain people
As a long-term, full-time resident of Frisco, a community member who has owned a business, who has been fortunate enough to have been able to take advantage of the ups and downs of the real estate market over a couple of decades, I find it sad and biased that the survey this article reported did not talk to any person who, like myself, owns rental property that I only rent to full-time local workers… that have pets!
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Law officials comment on panhandling, Vail Resorts announces winter opening dates, climate scientists comment on current weather patterns
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters. Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said...
Speed flier dies after launching from Peak 6
A speed flier died on Saturday morning, Aug. 27 after launching from Peak 6, according to Summit County Search and Rescue. At 10:29 a.m. on Aug. 27, four team members of the team were paged to the top of Peak 6 from the Breckenridge side to search for the speed flier that had been reported missing. Speed flying is a recreational sport of gliding down a slope or mountain. It uses a similar canopy to a paraglider, but it is much smaller in size and designed to be faster.
Summit County Community and Senior Center will be closed Friday
The Summit County Community and Senior Center will be closed on Friday. For the entire day on Sept. 2, the center will not be open to the public, but staff will be available to answer phone calls. Support Local Journalism. As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work...
Alpine Home Watch receives recognition for the ninth year in a row
For the ninth year in a row, Alpine Home Watch, a business that serves Breckenridge and Blue River amongst other areas of Colorado, has earned recognition from the National Home Watch Association. “Home watch” is a service that visually inspects your home for damage. For vacation homes in particular, Alpine...
Former Summit local, Zach Russell places 22nd at Leadville Trail 100
This year’s Leadville Trail 100 was attended well by those who have ties to Summit County. Besides lifelong Summit resident Drew Petersen, several other Summit-based athletes also took on the behemoth that is the 100-mile trail race. Zack Russell, who recently moved from Breckenridge to Basalt, was the fastest...
Firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy care and research
Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District is kicking off its annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. From Sept. 1-6, firefighters will accept donations along Main Street in Breckenridge and in front of City Market in Breckenridge, as well as at the 316 North Main St. station.
Live test of Wireless Emergency Alert planned for Sept. 12
Summit County was selected as a national participant for an upcoming test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system, and officials are looking for volunteers to answer questions about the exercise. The Summit County Office of Emergency Management will be partnering with the Federal Communications Commission to perform a live test...
Municipalities in Summit County continue discussions about how to use nicotine taxes
As budgeting processes begin across the county, discussions around how to distribute nicotine funds in Summit County have also begun — including in Breckenridge. Funding from nicotine tax is divided into two parts. Part One funds have been directed to programs offered by Building Hope Summit County, Summit Community Care Clinic, Summit School District and Summit County Youth and Family Services. Part Two funding provides additional support intended to be used more broadly toward community health and wellness. Of Part Two funding, $1 million has been divided, with $250,000 going to Building Hope, another $250,000 going to Summit Community Care Clinic and $500,000 going to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.
Summit’s Ella Hagen sets new course record at Husky Invite, teams place 3rd and 5th overall
With a jumble of legs and the pumping of arms, a serene park or grassy field can quickly become the perfect cross-country course. This was the scene at the Maloit Park in Minturn on Saturday, Aug. 27 as the Summit High School cross-country team competed at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational.
Opinion | Paul Olson: Global warming, sustainability and changing our habits
I grew up in the 1960s and was brainwashed by the “Please, please don’t be a Litterbug” jingle, so I would never dream of tossing even a gum wrapper out the car window. This catchy tune sung by little Susan Spotless was part of the “Keep America Beautiful” television campaign. The campaign also featured the crying Native American who shamed us for our polluting ways. The ads were funded by giants of the packaging and beverage industries in a greenwashing effort to shift the focus away from these plastic-loving companies who were fighting laws requiring more reusable containers. Our throw-away culture is the result. Also of note, the teary “Native American” was an Italian-American named Espera Oscar de Corti.
Summit Tigers mountain bike team places 4th at Frisco Bay Invitational
With mild temperatures and frequent afternoon storms throughout the summer, the trails in Summit County are in prime condition for mountain bike riding. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Summit Tigers mountain bike team got its first opportunity to race on some of the pristine trails at the Frisco Adventure Park when the team competed at the Frisco Bay Invitational.
