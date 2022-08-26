Read full article on original website
Bluebird Backcountry experience will include lodging in 2022-23 season
The folks who opened Bluebird Backcountry between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling two winters ago will be offering guests a new opportunity this winter by bringing on-site lodging to the ski area for the first time. “It’ll be up to about 40 beds,” said Jeff Woodward, Bluebird Backcountry co-founder. “There will...
Newborn Network to offer Play and Learn sessions in Oak Creek
Play and Learn is a free, twice weekly activity session where parents and caregivers can engage with their children in fun learning activities. Presented by the Newborn Network, Play and Learn sessions will be offered from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 8 at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek.
Steamboat’s Mountain Area Master Plan envisions updated Ski Time Square, parking structures
After spending nearly a year and a half receiving input from the community, stakeholders, officials and experts, the city’s planning department is seeking a bit more public input for the Mountain Area Master Plan before presenting it before Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The plan lays...
Routt commissioners blast UCHealth in letter, saying hospital system hasn’t engaged with Peak Health Alliance
Routt County commissioners contend UCHealth hasn’t “meaningfully engaged” with Peak Health Alliance during a county-backed effort to offer lower premium health care plans locally. In a letter sent Tuesday, Aug. 30, to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center President Soniya Fidler and other company officials, commissioners wrote that...
Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?
In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
Oak Creek’s museum has been closed for two years, and it may never reopen
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the population living around Oak Creek was as many as 4,000. Leading up to the 1925 Oak Creek Mayor’s election, wives of Ku Klux Klan members would routinely attend town board meetings and complain about the Oak Creek’s Town Hall building.
Letter: Thank you David Bonfiglio for taking care of our pharmacy needs
Thank you, David Bonfiglio, Patti and staff in Oak Creek for always being so caring about our pharmacy needs — personal, filling prescriptions and helping our South Routt community. This is excellence at it’s best. All people thank you for your dedication and service, especially us. Thank you.
Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement
Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
Mind Springs CEO says telehealth program could address some shortfalls for mental health care provider
Mind Springs saw a decline in both the number of patients it served and the number of services those patients received in Routt County during the last fiscal year, but that wasn’t because there was less of a need. Instead, the declines can be attributed to a lack of...
Soroco volleyball looks to rebuild around young core in 2022
Just one year separated from a 19-5 record and a second place league finish, Soroco volleyball has a brand new look this season. With just three seniors, one returning varsity player and a first-year head coach, Soroco is a young team with little varsity experience. Coach Sarah Pierce called this...
Humane Society offering vaccination clinic Sept. 10
The Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic will host its monthly $15 vaccination clinic from noon-2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the RCHS shelter, 760 Critter Court. No appointment are needed. All pets should be on a leash or in carriers. Additionally, the Routt County Humane Society is in need of...
Approach to COVID in schools more relaxed this year
For Routt County Public Health Director Roberta Smith, the start of the school year has been vastly different than it was last year. Some schools had students in masks while others didn’t. Public health and school nurses were often hurrying to contact trace COVID-19 cases and hand down proper quarantine procedures. Not anymore.
