KWTX
‘Snakebit’: District Attorney dismisses felony case against Waco man charged with selling fake electronic goods
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony case mid-trial Tuesday after it was discovered that the Sheriff’s Office failed to submit updated offense reports to the DA’s office, which, in turn, should have been turned over to the defense. Prosecutor Kristi...
Fort Worth police investigating after officer shot a man who had taken a woman hostage
Fort Worth police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man who shot a woman he had taken hostage. It started in Troy Texas ..in Bell County yesterday .
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
WacoTrib.com
More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says
Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Houston, TX Area Deputy Murdered While Picking Up Food for His Family
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is both in mourning and looking for answers after one of their own passed away while getting food for his family. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted his condolences on Social Media after reporting the death of Deputy Constable Omar Ursin:. According to KHOU 11,...
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Temple Buc-ees theft suspect sought
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from Buc-ees last week. Police shared photos on their social media accounts of the man they believe stole items at the Buc-ees located on North General Bruce Drive on Aug. 20. Police also shared...
KWTX
TX DOT works with Waco PD to keep drunk drivers off the road for upcoming Labor Day holiday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation partnered with Waco PD and law enforcement throughout the state to boost efforts in keeping drunk drivers off the road during the Labor Day holiday. “TX DOT is supporting law enforcement statewide as they beef up enforcement against drunk driving, especially...
KWTX
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school. Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy...
KWTX
Alleged street gang member charged in series of gang-related incidents in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Waco man was arrested on a variety of charges Thursday in what police said are violent, gang-related incidents in May. Bobby Montgomery, who police identify as a member of a local criminal street gang, remains jailed under bonds totaling $2.05 million after his arrest on engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and evading arrest charges.
KWTX
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
fox44news.com
Truck causes property damage at Valley Mills Elementary
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A careless driver has caused some property damage at Valley Mills Elementary School. The Valley Mills Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver of the truck pictured below backed into the guard railing at the school. The department says the...
Killeen newspaper fired reporter for complaining about bug infestation, lawsuit says
The Department of Labor sued the Killeen Daily Herald Tuesday for allegedly retaliating against the employee.
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
Giant Lizard Escapes From Texas Home And Moves In Under Neighbor's Deck
"Somebody please just come and help me get his lizard, I don’t want it, I don’t like it, and it’s making my life a nightmare."
One Last Splash: Killeen, Texas Family Aquatic Center To Close For Season Sept. 5th
It's been a long summer in Killeen, Texas. With the heat bearing down on most of the state, many looked for some type of heat relief during the extreme drought we were and are currently experiencing. So the Family Aquatic Center was a place for many in the city to go to cool off.
