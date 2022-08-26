ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

News Channel 25

UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
WacoTrib.com

More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says

Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
CBS DFW

81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
KCEN

Temple Buc-ees theft suspect sought

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from Buc-ees last week. Police shared photos on their social media accounts of the man they believe stole items at the Buc-ees located on North General Bruce Drive on Aug. 20. Police also shared...
KWTX

Alleged street gang member charged in series of gang-related incidents in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Waco man was arrested on a variety of charges Thursday in what police said are violent, gang-related incidents in May. Bobby Montgomery, who police identify as a member of a local criminal street gang, remains jailed under bonds totaling $2.05 million after his arrest on engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and evading arrest charges.
KWTX

College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
fox44news.com

Truck causes property damage at Valley Mills Elementary

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A careless driver has caused some property damage at Valley Mills Elementary School. The Valley Mills Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver of the truck pictured below backed into the guard railing at the school. The department says the...
