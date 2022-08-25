Read full article on original website
Mysterious Pile Of Dirt Looms In The Parking Lot
For the last month or so I have noticed something in the parking lot of the shopping center at 45th and Teckla. A pile of dirt. Not just a small pile of dirt. A very large pile of dirt that is just sitting in the parking lot. This dirt is...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Commission
The Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Commission, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of commerce are getting together to host the Hispanic Heritage lunch and award celebration. The event will take place on October 12. It’ll take place at11;30 a.m. with the program starting at noon at the...
Red Light Cameras Gone
As of midnight, red light cameras in Amarillo will no longer be in operation. A house bill in 2019 allowed the program to end unless a city had a contract in place, which Amarillo did. No more photographs will be taken, but the equipment will still be in place until...
Roads reopened after Hereford train wreck
UPDATE 5:52 p.m. Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT announced that the impacted roads are now reopen in Hereford and all lanes are clear. UPDATE 4:32 p.m. Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that the impacted roads continue to be closed in Hereford. Officials hope to have it back open within the […]
Amarillo Neighborhoods Mourn Loss of Our Friend Lloyd
On Friday, as I was heading back to work from an appointment at home, I saw an accident at I40 and Georgia at the traffic light. I couldn't go straight to enter I40 as I always do. I couldn't turn left to fill up my gas tank at Market Street....
Homeless Advocacy Group Holds Memorial
Love In Action will be leading a memorial service for Lloyd Gene McMaster today at 5 p.m, Tuesday in the parking lot of Saint Andrews’s Episcopal Church. McMaster was killed last Friday when a pickup truck hit him at the Intersection of I-40 and Georgia. Police say 20-year-old Casey Curtis Howard drove up on the median, hit the man, and kept going.
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo is a True Diamond in The Rough
There is something truly Texan about owning land. It's the one thing that we cannot create more of--or even less of. When you own land, you have something you can build upon, live upon, love upon, and thrive upon. There's endless possibilities. Especially if there's over 75 acres to call...
Woman Demolishes 72oz Steak Challenge In Amarillo, Texas
I stumbled upon this video on YouTube yesterday, and I had to share it with you, mainly because I was in awe of how much food this tiny woman could put down. I've seen many men on YouTube fail miserably at this specific challenge. A competitive eater who goes by...
Stillwater Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Truck In Texas
Grady Lambert was continuing his cross-country run for charity until a truck struck him as he ran in Amarillo, Texas. Family members said Grady Lambert was struck while he was running on a service road in Texas. Grady was on a year-long mission to run cross-country for essential workers. His...
Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police
Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
Train Collided With Semi in Hereford
There was a train crash in Hereford early Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred near Highway 60 and Road 2943 near Merrick Petfoods. The Semi apparently disregarded stop signals on the track of an oncoming train. After impact, the driver of the semi was brought to the hospital with minor injuries,...
1 Man Dead After Hit-And-Run Near Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
Official reports from the Amarillo Police state that their personnel were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Georgia and I-40 on Friday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Amarillo Man Convicted of Capital Murder for 2016 Homicide
James Michael Propsom has been convicted in the January 2016 death of Zachary Scott Cooper and sentenced to life without parole in TDCJ. On January 6, 2016 police were called out to the McDonalds at 1815 S. Grand St. at 8:33 p.m. where they found Cooper, 28, slumped over the steering wheel of his car. It was later determined that Cooper died of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
APD: Man breaks in through pawn shop roof, steals 'large amount' of electronics, jewelry
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man they said broke into a pawn shop, through the roof, and stole a "large amount" of electronics and jewelry. The burglary at EZ Pawn, located at 1202 Amarillo Blvd, was discovered Thursday morning. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run at Georgia and I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at Georgia and I-40. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Titan hit a man who was on the median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Tires popped on multiple vehicles by metal jutting from road near I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews are out near Amarillo's downtown interchange after a piece of metal near a road seam caused multiple flat tires along the way. The Texas Department of Transportation said a piece of the southbound lanes of I-27 out of downtown Amarillo near 15th would be closed due to an "exposed bridge joint."
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
