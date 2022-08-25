ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 The Bomb

Mysterious Pile Of Dirt Looms In The Parking Lot

For the last month or so I have noticed something in the parking lot of the shopping center at 45th and Teckla. A pile of dirt. Not just a small pile of dirt. A very large pile of dirt that is just sitting in the parking lot. This dirt is...
kgncnewsnow.com

Barrio Neighborhood Planning Commission

The Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Commission, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of commerce are getting together to host the Hispanic Heritage lunch and award celebration. The event will take place on October 12. It’ll take place at11;30 a.m. with the program starting at noon at the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Red Light Cameras Gone

As of midnight, red light cameras in Amarillo will no longer be in operation. A house bill in 2019 allowed the program to end unless a city had a contract in place, which Amarillo did. No more photographs will be taken, but the equipment will still be in place until...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Roads reopened after Hereford train wreck

UPDATE 5:52 p.m. Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT announced that the impacted roads are now reopen in Hereford and all lanes are clear. UPDATE 4:32 p.m. Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that the impacted roads continue to be closed in Hereford. Officials hope to have it back open within the […]
HEREFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Amarillo, TX
Government
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Homeless Advocacy Group Holds Memorial

Love In Action will be leading a memorial service for Lloyd Gene McMaster today at 5 p.m, Tuesday in the parking lot of Saint Andrews’s Episcopal Church. McMaster was killed last Friday when a pickup truck hit him at the Intersection of I-40 and Georgia. Police say 20-year-old Casey Curtis Howard drove up on the median, hit the man, and kept going.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Carpettech#Touching Voodoo
Mix 94.1

Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police

Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Train Collided With Semi in Hereford

There was a train crash in Hereford early Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred near Highway 60 and Road 2943 near Merrick Petfoods. The Semi apparently disregarded stop signals on the track of an oncoming train. After impact, the driver of the semi was brought to the hospital with minor injuries,...
HEREFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Man Convicted of Capital Murder for 2016 Homicide

James Michael Propsom has been convicted in the January 2016 death of Zachary Scott Cooper and sentenced to life without parole in TDCJ. On January 6, 2016 police were called out to the McDonalds at 1815 S. Grand St. at 8:33 p.m. where they found Cooper, 28, slumped over the steering wheel of his car. It was later determined that Cooper died of a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
98.7 The Bomb

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
abc7amarillo.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run at Georgia and I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at Georgia and I-40. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Titan hit a man who was on the median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Tires popped on multiple vehicles by metal jutting from road near I-27, I-40 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews are out near Amarillo's downtown interchange after a piece of metal near a road seam caused multiple flat tires along the way. The Texas Department of Transportation said a piece of the southbound lanes of I-27 out of downtown Amarillo near 15th would be closed due to an "exposed bridge joint."
Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy