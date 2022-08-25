The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (1-0) opened the 2022 volleyball season with a 3-2 win over the Elba Lady Tigers (0-3) on Monday night on the road. The win was not only the first win of the season for the Lady Pats, it’s also the first win for the volleyball team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the first win by any Pike athletic program in the AHSAA thus far. The match between the two schools was also the first time the two programs have ever met on the court.

