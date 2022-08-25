Read full article on original website
Sword Health Study: Digital MSK Care Program Helps Improve Productivity and Mental Health
Sword Health, a leading digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution, releases clinical study results suggesting Sword’s programs were able to promote significant improvements in work productivity, even in participants with moderate to severe mental health comorbidities. Comorbidity between MSK pain and mental health issues is highly common. In fact, chronic MSK...
