ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google to clearly label facilities that provide abortions

By Jared Gans
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJXkK_0hVgYiJf00

Google in a letter to lawmakers on Thursday said it would clearly identify facilities that provide abortions to ensure people seeking the procedure are not misled by anti-abortion clinics.

Mark Isakowitz, the vice president for government affairs and public policy for the U.S. and Canada at Google, said in a letter to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) that the company will include labels like “Provides abortions” and “Does not provide abortions” that the company has verified at the top of advertisement search results.

The change could help prevent women from seeking the procedure at clinics that oppose abortion or crisis pregnancy centers, which work to convince people against having the procedure.

The announcement comes in response to a letter Warner, Slotkin and other members of Congress sent to the CEO of Google in June to urge him to prevent misleading abortion search results.

The lawmakers said in the letter that 37 percent of Google Maps results and 11 percent of search results for “abortion clinics near me” and “abortion pill” in states with abortion trigger bans were for anti-abortion clinics.

A Google spokesperson told The Hill that the company has been working for months to find more useful ways to display results that show the specific services that businesses offer.

The spokesperson said the update that Google is introducing will help users find locations that offer the services they search for or broaden their results so they can see more options. The company will confirm that certain places provide a service through regularly calling them directly and collaborating with “authoritative” data sources.

“When people turn to Google to find local information, we aim to help them easily explore the range of places available so they can determine which are most helpful to them,” the spokesperson said.

The updates will affect how Google shows search results and maps to give people additional context about what they are viewing, according to a Google spokesperson.

The company will include the note “Might not provide abortions” when it is unable to verify information.

Google will also allow users to expand their search radius if the most relevant results are not nearby.

Warner said in a release that the changes are not about restricting speech but providing results that accurately address a search.

“I welcome the changes that Google has announced today so that women seeking abortion services aren’t directed towards fake clinics that traffic in misinformation and don’t provide comprehensive health services,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Elissa Slotkin
WSAV News 3

Savannah police officer killed in traffic collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Marcus Wilson trial: Jury to continue deliberation on Wednesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The jury in the trial for Marcus Wilson will resume deliberation at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The case was handed to 12-person panel shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Jurors deliberated for roughly three hours before dismissing for the day. About an hour into deliberation, the jury asked the court for […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Google Maps#Abortion Clinics#Sen Mark Warner#Hill
WSAV News 3

Crash on Trask Pkwy leaves drivers seriously injured, 1 trapped in vehicle

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A two-vehicle crash left drivers seriously injured, and one person trapped in a car this morning in Burton. Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, emergency officials responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parker Drive. Both Burton and Beaufort County emergency crews arrived on the scene […]
BURTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WSAV News 3

5 new defendants charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The number of arrests begins to rise as nearly 40 individuals have been charged with fraud so far in Southern District. Today, 5 new defendants are being charged with illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds. Since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, and it has […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy