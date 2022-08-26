ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searsport, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Bilingual daycare coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Throughout the pandemic, we've heard about a growing need for child care services across the state. According to the Maine Children's Alliance, the number of licensed family child care centers in Maine dropped by more than 10% in just the last two years. Last year, there were less than 800 licensed family child care centers in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two dead in Carmel crash Monday night

CARMEL, Maine — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Carmel on Monday night. A male driver and his male passenger were found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Their names are being withheld until family is notified. The...
CARMEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Walk to Defeat ALS held in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Cross Insurance Center for the ALS Association's Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday morning. It was the first time this annual walk was able to take place in person since 2019. The mile-long walk has the goal of raising...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

UMaine Orono welcomes students back to class

ORONO, Maine — Class is in session! The University of Maine at Orono welcomed its students back to campus on Monday. However, this year with a drastic difference in freshmen admissions in comparison to this time last year. The Class of 2026's freshmen group is 16% smaller than last...
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wyeth family artworks are going up for auction

THOMASTON, Maine — The sale of a single painting by a member of the Wyeth family can make headlines in New England and the world. So, the prospect of a half dozen Wyeth works in a single sale, plus letters and photos, has a lot of collector interest in this weekend's sale at Thomaston Place Auction Gallery.
THOMASTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
FAIRFIELD, ME
