From fish market to podcasting: Mike Duncan's wild career path
THOMASTON, Maine — Although he’s loved the subject since he was a boy, Mike Duncan was not trained as a historian, which makes his success as a podcaster specializing in history all the more extraordinary. Consider the numbers. Duncan’s first podcast, “The History of Rome,” has been downloaded...
Free CNA training across Maine via Northern Light Health
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is facing a health care worker shortage. This is not a new problem, but one of the state's largest hospital systems has come up with a new way to try and fill open positions. This fall, Northern Light Health is partnering with Eastern Maine Community...
Maine blueberry farmer turns to irrigation after drought cuts yields in half
HOPE, Maine — After drought cut his farm's yields in half, a Maine farmer said he's turning to irrigation for his agricultural operations. Ron Howard is a seventh-generation farmer at Brodis Blueberries in Hope. He told NEWS CENTER Maine drought has impacted his farm for a number of years.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Bilingual daycare coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Throughout the pandemic, we've heard about a growing need for child care services across the state. According to the Maine Children's Alliance, the number of licensed family child care centers in Maine dropped by more than 10% in just the last two years. Last year, there were less than 800 licensed family child care centers in Maine.
Two dead in Carmel crash Monday night
CARMEL, Maine — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Carmel on Monday night. A male driver and his male passenger were found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Their names are being withheld until family is notified. The...
Walk to Defeat ALS held in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Cross Insurance Center for the ALS Association's Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday morning. It was the first time this annual walk was able to take place in person since 2019. The mile-long walk has the goal of raising...
UMaine Orono welcomes students back to class
ORONO, Maine — Class is in session! The University of Maine at Orono welcomed its students back to campus on Monday. However, this year with a drastic difference in freshmen admissions in comparison to this time last year. The Class of 2026's freshmen group is 16% smaller than last...
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. At 9:19 p.m. on Monday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a serious crash on Route 69. When police arrived, they found a sedan...
Old Town is for the Birds: Electric scooter company makes its way north
OLD TOWN, Maine — After launching earlier this week, 44 Bird battery-powered scooters are now on the streets of Old Town. The company currently extends to 350 locations. Riders download the Bird app before hopping onto the scooter and pay a $1 fee to unlock it. Users then pay an additional per-minute fee.
Police investigating multiple incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon
HERMON, Maine — Police are currently investigating several incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into several incidents involving damage or theft to property of the town office, an apartment complex, and several residences, according to a release Monday afternoon. Between...
Rare Shelby Mustang headlines auto auction
OWLS HEAD, Maine — Just as he did 56 years ago, John “Mac” McComb pulled the hood clips on the old Shelby Mustang, to show off the high-performance 289 V-8. “It's 400 horsepower,” he said. "The car weighs 2600 pounds.”. It’s a car Mac McComb...
Wyeth family artworks are going up for auction
THOMASTON, Maine — The sale of a single painting by a member of the Wyeth family can make headlines in New England and the world. So, the prospect of a half dozen Wyeth works in a single sale, plus letters and photos, has a lot of collector interest in this weekend's sale at Thomaston Place Auction Gallery.
Garbage truck and SUV go off the road in a Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on Norridgewock Road Friday around 7:12 a.m. According to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey J. Dugas on Friday, the crash occurred in front of the Circle K gas station. Upon...
Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
Office of Cannabis Policy hosts town-hall discussion on industry
BANGOR, Maine — To open up a conversation about the industry, the Office of Cannabis Policy hosted a listening event on Wednesday to speak on policy and questions with the public. The town-hall style event aimed to gain a diverse perspective of stakeholders in the industry and to answer...
