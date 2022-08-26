ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Midland Bar and Grill opens after a year of being part time

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a year of searching for employees, The Brokenhorn Bar and Grill in Midland is finally able to open full time. Although it is a bar, there are plenty of West Texas activities for everyone. If you ever want to merge a farm and a bar, the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Family recovering after a car drives through house

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Back on Sunday, August 21st a Midland man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault with a vehicle after he drove his truck through a home. According to the Midland Police Department. At around 5:45 in the morning of the 21st is when a car...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Storms damaged businesses, homes and trees in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thunder storms last night left plenty of Odessans without power, some businesses even stayed without parts of their building. Odessans experienced severe weather conditions that caused power outages, flooding and building damages. Some residents even say they’ve never seen anything like it. “The sound man. that...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Damage from Sunday night’s storms has left a busy roadway in Odessa partially blocked Monday morning. Odessa Police and TXDOT say that 2nd street from Grandview to Hillcrest is reduced to just a single lane of travel while crews work to clear power lines from the road.
ODESSA, TX

