High Sky Children’s Ranch has record-breaking Crystal Ball annual fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Sky Children’s Ranch had a record-breaking annual Crystal Ball last week. Almost 500 guests attended the foster organizations 49th annual tuxedo and ball-gown themed event last Saturday. “We are just overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and we are so grateful for the...
Midland Bar and Grill opens after a year of being part time
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a year of searching for employees, The Brokenhorn Bar and Grill in Midland is finally able to open full time. Although it is a bar, there are plenty of West Texas activities for everyone. If you ever want to merge a farm and a bar, the...
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian sweeps Monahans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School volleyball team beat Monahans three sets to zero on Tuesday night at PHS. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian vs. Wylie Bulldogs
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday night at MCS took on the Wylie Bulldogs. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Libraries partner with local businesses for second annual card sign-up campaign
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Public Libraries (MCPL) will launch the second annual community-wide campaign called “One Card. One Community. A World of Opportunity” in September to mark Library Card Sign-Up Month. Their goal is to encourage lifelong literacy and community empowerment. MCPL cardholders may present...
Jesus House Odessa delays meal distribution due to a broken water line
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Pastor Donny Kyker of Jesus House Odessa, they have a broken water line and there will be no feeding offered to the public on Monday. Repairs have been scheduled and they will reopen on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 at 6 am.
Midland Christian Administrators file lawsuit against city, police investigators
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The five educators arrested and charged with failure to report with intent to conceal alleged abuse back in February are now suing investigators with Midland Police and the City of Midland. The plaintiffs, Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew Counts, Gregory McClendon, and Barry Russell have filed...
Family recovering after a car drives through house
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Back on Sunday, August 21st a Midland man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and assault with a vehicle after he drove his truck through a home. According to the Midland Police Department. At around 5:45 in the morning of the 21st is when a car...
Storms damaged businesses, homes and trees in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thunder storms last night left plenty of Odessans without power, some businesses even stayed without parts of their building. Odessans experienced severe weather conditions that caused power outages, flooding and building damages. Some residents even say they’ve never seen anything like it. “The sound man. that...
Storm damage leaves roads blocked in Odessa; power outages across area
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Damage from Sunday night’s storms has left a busy roadway in Odessa partially blocked Monday morning. Odessa Police and TXDOT say that 2nd street from Grandview to Hillcrest is reduced to just a single lane of travel while crews work to clear power lines from the road.
Mother speaks out for first time after the loss of her daughter who died in a mobile home fire
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, the mother of Azaria Williams, the 11-year-old girl who died in a mobile home fire earlier this month, shared with CBS7 how she is doing after losing her daughter. “While still coping with a heavy heart and foggy mind in navigating...
