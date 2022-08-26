Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today’s storms were out ahead of an approaching cold front, but the front will actually cross our area by Wednesday afternoon. As it’s moving by, areas south of I-20 could get isolated showers (Clarke and Choctaw counties)...but the higher rain chances will mainly stay near the coast. So, plan for a drier Wednesday with lots of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday will be an even sunnier day!
WTOK-TV
Scattered storms for Tuesday with locally heavy rain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have a cold front that’ll move into our area by Tuesday evening. As it approaches, scattered showers and storms are expected. This will lead to more of a rain coverage compared to what we experienced Monday. Locally heavy rain is possible, but up to an inch (or less) is expected on average. Yet, localized flooding can’t be ruled out since our ground remains saturated from recent heavy rain. Stay weather, and it’s a great idea to download the FREE WTOK Weather App so that you can keep an eye on the radar throughout the day.
WTOK-TV
Tracking the Tropics
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tropics is heating up as we approach the peak of hurricane season. We have 4 different disturbances that we are currently watching right now. Go ahead and grab on to some flashlights, batteries, weather radios, candles, and non-perishable food items as we prepare of a busy season.
WTOK-TV
Earth’s Bounty offers ‘stompin’ good time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Let the kids use up some energy stomping on muscadines at the next Earth’s Bounty, Saturday, Sept. 3. A new vendor, Breckridge Farms, will be selling muscadine grapes in bags and boxes, plus muscadine juice. The young ones will get a firsthand squishy feel for how juice is made by stomping on grape seconds provided by Breckridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community. Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time. It appeared the fire may have started...
WTOK-TV
Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil this week
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Peanuts will be for sale at the Shriners building at 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Peanuts may also be purchased at the Deals Discount Store parking lot...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
WTOK-TV
Alcohol vote set for Tuesday in Newton
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens of the city of Newton will vote Tuesday on a measure that will determine if the sale of alcohol by the glass will be allowed at restaurants and hotels.. Voting will be done at the historic Newton Depot. The co-owner of Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse said...
WTOK-TV
Glow So We Can Go
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Yesterday Hundreds of people glowed in the dark for a good cause tonight. Northcrest Baptist Church hosted its 3rd “Glow So We Can Go” race tonight at Bonita Lake Park, as a fundraiser for church planting efforts in the Dominican Republic. The nighttime race is unique because participants wear glow-in-the-dark clothes, bracelets, and paint, so they glow as they run. About 200 participants took part in tonight’s 5k run, 2-mile walk, and 1-mile fun run for kids. The money raised will help build a permanent building for a church Northcrest partners within the city of Sabaneta. Director Jay Nelson stated “the people there and the believers that we have in the Dominican Republic need a place that they can call home that will be their forever home. Right now, they’re in a space that’s rented and we really need to get them into a place that they can call their own for generations.” Nelson and his family were missionaries in the Dominican for seven years before recently moving back to Meridian, but they still work closely with the mission they began there.
WTOK-TV
East Central hoping to see their “mature freshman” group step up under the lights
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors are less than 48 hours away from opening up the 2022 season. ECCC went 3-6 last season and lost four of those games by a touchdown or less. Being able to finish games strong is going to be key for the Warriors.
WTOK-TV
Martha Sue Sharp
Martha Sue Sharp, age 86, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away August 27, 2022. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North has been entrusted with her care. Martha Sue Burney was born September 1935 in Florence, Alabama. As a young adult, Sue relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana where she married and started a beautiful family. She was married to her husband, Edward Levell Sharp, for 66 years. Levell proceeded her in death in January of this year. Sue was a Christian who enjoyed spending time in devotion and bible study. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her growing family, and hosting holiday celebrations.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Jung Tai
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time for another edition of our Frontline Responders and this week we are spotlighting Jung Tai. Jung Tai was recently named the Meridian, Mississippi Children’s Museum’s Volunteer of the Quarter. Tai not only serves her community locally but she also serves her...
WTOK-TV
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend. Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the property owners saw their...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
The Rockets and the Knights prepare to go head to head Friday night
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central will host West Lauderdale in their second game of the season Friday night. This match up is an old rivalry between the schools who are only thirty minutes apart. West Lauderdale Game Preview:. West Lauderdale does head into this game with some confidence since...
WTOK-TV
Two charged with attempted capital murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr. will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Comments / 0