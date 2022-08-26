Read full article on original website
City of Anniston recieves over $100,000 in grant funds for first responders
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Anniston will receive $100,363.63 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help purchase new operations and safety equipment. U.S. Representative Mike Rogers made the announcement Monday. “Calhoun County’s first responders are the first folks that people see in times of...
Closing more Cahaba River public accesses a concern for riverkeeper as littering continues
Six-hundred thousand people living in Birmingham get their drinking water from the Cahaba River. Staff with the Cahaba Riverkeeper said keeping trash out of the river is a constant struggle. David Butler is the Staff Attorney and Riverkeeper with Cahaba Riverkeeper. "We can never get ahead of how much trash...
EMS services recruit to ease staffing shortages with bonuses and other incentives
When seconds count, how quickly will help be on the way? EMS services took a major hit during COVID. Staffing shortages in the ranks of emergency services remain at a critical level in some places. That's leading to some good hiring incentives. Paramedic work is not for the squeamish. But...
Alabama Mobility and Power Center finding solutions, innovating electric vehicle industry
The Alabama Mobility and Power Center is working to find solutions through research, as well as innovating to advance the state's growing electric vehicle industry. The Center is a partnership between the University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz. The goal is to bring all of the players in the electric vehicle industry together.
'Critical missing person' search underway for 62-year-old Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 'critical missing person' search is underway for a Birmingham woman who was last seen Monday. The Birmingham Police Department said 62-year-old Victoria Alford was last seen in the 1400 Block of 19th Street SW. Alford was last seen wearing a blue and white polo...
Preparing Alabama's workforce for electric vehicle future
As more vehicle manufacturers make major moves toward an electric future, training Alabama's workforce for that future is important. "We certainly can't sit around on our rears, right? We've got to get and be ahead, at least in pace with our customers," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Executive Director.
Autopsy pending after 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
CULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — An autopsy is pending after a 4-week-old baby was found dead at motel in Cullman Monday afternoon. The Cullman Police Department said the family of the baby called authorities to an Economy Inn location on Highway 31 North. Police said there are no charges,...
Police ask for help locating man charged with rape in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department asked for the public's help with locating a man charged with rape. Police said 24-year-old Christian Alexander Chambers is wanted for the charge of second-degree rape. Police said Chambers was last seen on foot in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday,...
The Weather Authority: Showers later today, then drier
RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.
Goodwater woman killed in head-on collision
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Jaclyn M. Fisher was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Sienna which was being driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor of Alexander city. Fisher died at the scene. Taylor was taken...
95-year-old man found dead after house fire
A 95-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Fairfield Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, William Henry Smith was found inside the house after the fire was put out. The fire happened at approximately 3:30 A.M. on August 28, 2022 in the 4000 block of Terrace...
One killed, one injured after more than 20 shots fired in Birmingham apartment parking lot
One person is dead and another was seriously injured after multiple shots were fired in an apartment complex parking lot in Birmingham Sunday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest at approximately 8:45 P.M. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men laying in the parking lot. Both men had been shot.
Trafford woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 11 in Trussville
A 37-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Hwy 11 in Trussville. Julie Marie Durflinger, of Trafford, died in the 7700 block of Gadsden Highway when the Volkswagen Jetta she was driving was hit by a Volkswagen Passat that had crossed over into her lane. The...
24-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-22 near Adamsville
A Walker County woman died after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 22 near Adamsville Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Sara L. Littleton, of Oakman, was seriously injured when the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 she was driving became disabled and was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 5:00 a.m.
Legion score final three goals to secure second consecutive comeback victory
For the second straight game, Birmingham found itself staring down a deficit in the first half hour Sunday afternoon. And for the second straight game, the Legion erased that deficit before halftime and went on to earn all three points. Birmingham got an equalizer in the first half off the...
