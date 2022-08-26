RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO