ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

City of Anniston recieves over $100,000 in grant funds for first responders

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Anniston will receive $100,363.63 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help purchase new operations and safety equipment. U.S. Representative Mike Rogers made the announcement Monday. “Calhoun County’s first responders are the first folks that people see in times of...
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Preparing Alabama's workforce for electric vehicle future

As more vehicle manufacturers make major moves toward an electric future, training Alabama's workforce for that future is important. "We certainly can't sit around on our rears, right? We've got to get and be ahead, at least in pace with our customers," said Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Workforce Development and the Alabama Industrial Development Training Executive Director.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Autopsy pending after 4-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

CULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — An autopsy is pending after a 4-week-old baby was found dead at motel in Cullman Monday afternoon. The Cullman Police Department said the family of the baby called authorities to an Economy Inn location on Highway 31 North. Police said there are no charges,...
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help locating man charged with rape in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department asked for the public's help with locating a man charged with rape. Police said 24-year-old Christian Alexander Chambers is wanted for the charge of second-degree rape. Police said Chambers was last seen on foot in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday,...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Jackson
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Showers later today, then drier

RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Goodwater woman killed in head-on collision

A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Jaclyn M. Fisher was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis that collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Sienna which was being driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor of Alexander city. Fisher died at the scene. Taylor was taken...
GOODWATER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

95-year-old man found dead after house fire

A 95-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Fairfield Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, William Henry Smith was found inside the house after the fire was put out. The fire happened at approximately 3:30 A.M. on August 28, 2022 in the 4000 block of Terrace...
FAIRFIELD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Abc 33 40 News#The Water Works Board#The Water Board
ABC 33/40 News

Trafford woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 11 in Trussville

A 37-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Hwy 11 in Trussville. Julie Marie Durflinger, of Trafford, died in the 7700 block of Gadsden Highway when the Volkswagen Jetta she was driving was hit by a Volkswagen Passat that had crossed over into her lane. The...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

24-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-22 near Adamsville

A Walker County woman died after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 22 near Adamsville Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Sara L. Littleton, of Oakman, was seriously injured when the 1996 Chevrolet S-10 she was driving became disabled and was struck by a pickup truck shortly after 5:00 a.m.
ADAMSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy