Air Force vet, 56, unwittingly buys Virginia home that was built on site of plantation where HIS ancestors were slaves throughout mid 1800s
An Air Force veteran has discovered that a home he bought in Virginia two years ago with his family used to be a plantation site where his ancestors were enslaved in the 19th century. Fred Miller, 56, purchased the 10.5-acre property, known as Sharswood in the 1800s, for more than...
Minneapolis and St. Paul adopt innovative strategies to keep kids safe in the water, especially those at higher risk of drowning.
Children of color are more vulnerable to water perils than their white peers, grim data show. With that in mind, swimming instructors are stressing safety before swim strokes. The post Minneapolis and St. Paul adopt innovative strategies to keep kids safe in the water, especially those at higher risk of drowning. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
Integrate for Good Scores Former Philadelphia Flyer for Fall Community Heroes Gala
Brian Propp.Image via Brian Propp at Facebook. Integrate for Good — the area nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment — announced former Philadelphia Flyer, Brian Propp as its Keynote Speaker at its second annual Community Heroes Gala.
CMS AD continues to carry 'accountability' and 'integrity' into her second year on the job
CMS athletic director Ericia Turner is now in her second year and feeling more confident in the role. One of the biggest adjustments she's had to make last year was moving from her position as principal of Rocky River High School, which she has held since 2016. Her new district gig came with a certain quietness — at least with the day to day.
Roping, riding and rodeo clowns: Here's a complete guide to the Arizona Black Rodeo
People of many backgrounds and races helped shape Arizona’s history. The Arizona Black Rodeo highlights African American contributions while also showcasing the talents of black cowboys and cowgirls. This year’s rodeo is Sept. 2-3 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. In its 11th year, the Arizona Black Rodeo is the flagship event for Black Rodeo USA, which has recently...
