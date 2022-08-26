ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Sahan Journal

Minneapolis and St. Paul adopt innovative strategies to keep kids safe in the water, especially those at higher risk of drowning.

Children of color are more vulnerable to water perils than their white peers, grim data show. With that in mind, swimming instructors are stressing safety before swim strokes. The post Minneapolis and St. Paul adopt innovative strategies to keep kids safe in the water, especially those at higher risk of drowning. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAGS

Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
BRYAN, TX
MONTCO.Today

Integrate for Good Scores Former Philadelphia Flyer for Fall Community Heroes Gala

Brian Propp.Image via Brian Propp at Facebook. Integrate for Good — the area nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment — announced former Philadelphia Flyer, Brian Propp as its Keynote Speaker at its second annual Community Heroes Gala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Roping, riding and rodeo clowns: Here's a complete guide to the Arizona Black Rodeo

People of many backgrounds and races helped shape Arizona’s history. The Arizona Black Rodeo highlights African American contributions while also showcasing the talents of black cowboys and cowgirls. This year’s rodeo is Sept. 2-3 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. In its 11th year, the Arizona Black Rodeo is the flagship event for Black Rodeo USA, which has recently...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy