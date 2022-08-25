ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BRUSH FIRE ON GSP USE CAUTION

Emergency responders are tending to a brush fire on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. The brush fire is near the old Chase Bank on Highland Parkway. Use caution driving in this area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
KEANSBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BAR FIGHT LEADS TO AN UNCONSCIOUS MALE

Emergency personnel are responding to Captain Hooks on the 1300 block of the Boulevard for a fight where a male is unconscious and the assailant fled the scene on foot heading east on Kearny. The assailant is wearing tan shorts and a red shirt No additional description or information is available at this time. Should additional information be released, we will update our page.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting

Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AVOID AREA

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 70 and Brick Blvd. Traffic is backing up. Avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
CBS Philly

Ocean County Police: 3 men shot, 1 dead on Saturday morning in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men were shot in Ocean County during the early morning hours of Saturday, police say. One of the victims later died.The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue, near a Wawa, around 1:20 a.m.Police say a 29-year-old man was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River and pronounced deceased. Another 29-year-old man is currently in critical but stable condition. The third one, a 25-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and released.No arrests were made and officials say this is an active investigation. They furthermore say there is no known danger to the public at this point.Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027 or Detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Township Police Department at (732) 349-0150.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

