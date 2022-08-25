Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel Maven
Related
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRUSH FIRE ON GSP USE CAUTION
Emergency responders are tending to a brush fire on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. The brush fire is near the old Chase Bank on Highland Parkway. Use caution driving in this area.
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
‘Sick wildlife’ temporarily closes Ocean County park
Outdoor enthusiasts are being cautioned to stay out of trouble -- by literally staying out of Double Trouble State Park, at least for now.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We want justice.’ Family holds vigil for father killed in shooting at Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities in Toms River have shut down a hookah lounge and fined the owners after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BAR FIGHT LEADS TO AN UNCONSCIOUS MALE
Emergency personnel are responding to Captain Hooks on the 1300 block of the Boulevard for a fight where a male is unconscious and the assailant fled the scene on foot heading east on Kearny. The assailant is wearing tan shorts and a red shirt No additional description or information is available at this time. Should additional information be released, we will update our page.
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting
Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crime Has No Home in Toms River, Councilman Slams Hill Administration for Inaction Ahead of Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township officials today are being blamed for inaction to...
Asbury Park Pastor Fears Toms River Shooting Could Lead to More Violence
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A pastor speaking out on behalf of the family of the...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AVOID AREA
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 70 and Brick Blvd. Traffic is backing up. Avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
wrnjradio.com
2 drivers seriously injured after Ford F-350 strikes car on shoulder of I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two drivers were seriously injured Sunday morning after a Ford F-350 crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m....
fox29.com
New Jersey man thanks hospital staff after recovering from massive heart attack
CAMDEN - A New Jersey man returned to a local hospital where he spent 75 days after suffering a massive heart attack to thank the staff that nursed him back to health. Erik Leach said the staff at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden "mean a lot to him" after his life changing health scare.
Investigation underway after toddler found dead in car in Franklin Township
Officials are investigating the death of a young child found in a car in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
Ocean County Police: 3 men shot, 1 dead on Saturday morning in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men were shot in Ocean County during the early morning hours of Saturday, police say. One of the victims later died.The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue, near a Wawa, around 1:20 a.m.Police say a 29-year-old man was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River and pronounced deceased. Another 29-year-old man is currently in critical but stable condition. The third one, a 25-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and released.No arrests were made and officials say this is an active investigation. They furthermore say there is no known danger to the public at this point.Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027 or Detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Township Police Department at (732) 349-0150.
fox29.com
1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts nears Toms River shopping center, officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is under investigation in Ocean County. Police reportedly found three victims when they responded to reports of gunfire near a shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue in Toms River around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0