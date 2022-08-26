ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pedestrian killed in McGavock Pike hit-and-run crash

By Lucas Wright
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died following a hit-and-run crash in Nashville Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.

Once at the scene, medics came upon a victim lying on the side of the road.

A witness reported seeing a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014-18 model, driving away at a high rate of speed around the time the crash likely happened.

The victim was a 57-year-old man carrying an Italian passport. Authorities are working to notify his next of kin before releasing his identity.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

