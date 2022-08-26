ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Twin sisters who married twins reveal their sons are genetic brothers and cousins

Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers have given birth to sons who are brothers and cousins at the same time. The 25-year-old Virginia-based sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to boys who are genetically both brothers and cousins. Brittany gave birth to her son Jett in January, while her sister Briana gave birth to Jax in April.Despite the three-month time gap between two births, Jett and Jax are technically “quaternary twins”. The children are cousins and genetic brothers because of their DNA. According to multiple reports, Briana and Brittany’s...
The Independent

Father, 35, told on daughter’s first birthday he has weeks to live

A father was told on his daughter’s first birthday that he had terminal cancer and just weeks to live.Now Dean Whelan, 35, and his fiancée, Emily, are planning to marry and hoping to visit Disney World in Florida in the time he has left.Mr Whelan was diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer – meaning the disease had spread to other parts of the body – after doctors found a blood clot on his lung during a CT scan.The couple, from Golcar in Yorkshire, were told on their daughter Lorelai’s first birthday that the cancer was incurable, and Mr Whelan instantly proposed.Now...
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Abby Joseph

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
SheKnows

What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend

She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
