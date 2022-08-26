KEARNEY — When William Chvala begins a one-man play like “Baseball Preacher,” he thinks about the sense of “story” in the details. “By trade I’m a film and video producer/director,” he said from his home in Omaha. “In all of our films, we look for the stories. It’s not the ‘nuts and bolts’ kinds of things; we’re looking for the human interest stories. Once you get a couple of those stories, then you have the backbone of the play. And then it’s a matter of finding an opening that might provoke someone of interest.”

