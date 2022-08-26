Read full article on original website
'Viewpoint discrimination': ACLU Nebraska addresses Grand Island Northwest newspaper elimination
ACLU Nebraska submitted a letter to Northwest Public Schools on Monday, addressing the cancellation of Northwest High School’s student newspaper, the Saga. The letter, which was emailed to Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards and members of the district’s Board of Education, outlines assertions the district “blatantly violated” the First and 14th Amendments of the U.S. and Nebraska constitutions.
UNK senior Gordanier works with military satellite system during summer internship
KEARNEY — Trevor Gordanier isn’t worried about finding a job after graduation. As an information networking and telecommunications major, he’s entering a field where skilled workers are in high demand. “My opportunities are pretty much endless,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney senior said. “I will always...
UNK senior Grace McDonald uses journalism to make an impact
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Grace McDonald has loved to tell stories for about as long as she can remember. When she was 3 years old, she wanted to be an author and illustrator, so her mother Amy translated her gibberish and drawings into writing. In...
Ricketts, Clouse say diplomacy strengthens Heartland
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse individually issued proclamations declaring today as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. Their declarations join a growing movement across the Heartland and underscore the governor’s and mayor’s commitments to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health and security interests of Nebraska families, according to the statements.
Gov. Ricketts to speak Tuesday at University of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak Tuesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he’ll address a variety of topics of interest and importance to the state. Hosted by UNK’s Turning Point USA student organization, Ricketts will speak at 4 p.m. at the Nebraskan Student...
Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School
Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
UNK Pride of the Plains marching band opens season in September
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State. In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK...
Sumner teen selected for Adrian Smith's 2022-23 Youth Advisory Council
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2022-23 academic school year. Bart Beattie of Sumner was selected as a member of the Youth Advisory Council. Smith’s Youth Advisory Council...
Free one-man play 'Baseball Preacher' to premier at Upper Room Brewery
KEARNEY — When William Chvala begins a one-man play like “Baseball Preacher,” he thinks about the sense of “story” in the details. “By trade I’m a film and video producer/director,” he said from his home in Omaha. “In all of our films, we look for the stories. It’s not the ‘nuts and bolts’ kinds of things; we’re looking for the human interest stories. Once you get a couple of those stories, then you have the backbone of the play. And then it’s a matter of finding an opening that might provoke someone of interest.”
UNK's Emersen Cyza named MIAA volleyball athlete of the week
KEARNEY — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Emersen Cyza as the volleyball offensive athlete of the week. Cyza, a junior from Alliance, averaged 4.21 kills per set and hit at a .349 clip as the No. 10-ranked Lopers went 4-0...
Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing
KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
Kearney Catholic softball team goes 2-1 at Holdrege Invite
HOLDREGE — Reagan Ruyle struck out the final batter with runners at second and third to save an 11-10 win over Hastings/Adams Central, giving Kearney Catholic a 2-1 record in Saturday’s Holdrege Invitational. The Stars (7-2) also beat Minden, 17-6, but lost to McCook, 10-9. Against the HAC...
Kearney Regional Airport service schedule coming soon
KEARNEY — Denver Air Connection, Kearney’s new airline, will begin daily, nonstop jet service from Kearney Regional Airport to Denver International Airport on Nov. 1. The schedule for service is expected to be announced on Friday. To assist booked passengers, Denver Air Connection has agreed for November and...
Parker to donate filters to Kearney Volunteer Fire Department
KEARNEY — Parker Hannifin of Kearney is donating a year's worth of filters to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. The donation will be made Monday during an appreciation luncheon for firefighters at KVFD Station One at 2211 Ave. A. Parker is donating 224 filters for all of KVFD's 26...
No-limits landscaping: 80 trees, 10 rocky berms blanket Kearney yard
KEARNEY — When Roger and Bev Mathiesen moved to Rolling Hills Estates nine years ago, they got a massive blank canvas to challenge their landscaping skills. Today, the couple’s 1 ½-acre lot in their upscale neighborhood west of Kearney is a blend of exotic and everyday tree varieties, a host of perennial ornamental plants and dozens of truckloads of large and small stones and boulders that form 10 berms.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
