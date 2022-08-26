Read full article on original website
KXLY
Record-breaking heat is in the forecast for Wednesday – Kris
There is one good thing about a heatwave this late in the summer: our longer nights allow the house to cool down for better sleep. Keep that in mind tonight, as our temperatures cool from the mid-90s to the pleasant upper 50s and lower 60s. Meanwhile, the hottest weather of the month is in the forecast for the last day of August. Expect a record-breaking high of 101° in Spokane with sunny skies. The current record for Wednesday is 100° (1967). A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of eastern Washington and parts of North Idaho.
KXLY
A late-season heat wave for the remainder of our week! -Emily
Sunny skies and temps in the mid-90s for Tuesday, and we’re going up from here. A Heat Advisory is in place starting Wednesday in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, and Idaho and Washington Palouse. High temps in Spokane are at 99 for now, but many areas will be in the triple-digits. We’ll cool off slightly for Thursday, then bounce back up on Friday. Temps cool about 10 degrees for the holiday weekend, but it’ll still be very warm, and above average for this time of year. If you’re making Labor Day plans, you can count on warm temps and sunny skies. -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
KXLY
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon
More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
Watch a Beautiful Double Rainbow Appear in a Summer Hailstorm at Idaho Lake
Much of Idaho is experiencing a heatwave and record-breaking temperatures this week. But if you were in Northern Idaho a few days ago you might have experienced a rare summer hailstorm, complete with a beautiful double rainbow. Hailstorm Over Idaho Lake Produces Cool Double Rainbow. The video was recorded on...
spotonidaho.com
Thunderstorms expected today with wind, hail and rain (Video)
Spokane and other parts of the Inland Northwest could see thunderstorms in the afternoon. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
KXLY
Fire extinguished near Stevens-Spokane County line
SUNCREST, Wash. — Stevens County Fire District 1 put out a fire on Weaver Road Monday night. The fire burned three to five acres northeast of Spokane. The department says a garage and some cars were involved in the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Did You Know Idaho Has Beaches? Here are 7 of the Best Ones!
Sure, we don’t have oceans here in Idaho, but did you know we have some of the most amazing beaches?. And if you didn't know... there are even a bunch of awesome islands in Idaho, too. But today is National Beach Day, so of course we’ve gotta highlight the...
Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter
SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
bassmaster.com
Palaniuk wins Angler of the Year
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brandon Palaniuk doesn’t think of himself as a legend. In his mind, he is still the 8-year-old from Rathdrum, Idaho, who discovered a dream of reaching the biggest stage in bass fishing. But by winning the 2022 Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Pig Out in the Park returns to downtown Spokane this week!
One of Spokane's richest food traditions is back after a two-year hiatus.
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
3-car crash cleared from Highway 395 near Half Moon Road
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — All lanes of Highway 395 have reopened near Half Moon Road after a crash involving three cars. Injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Winning $10,000 lottery ticket in Spokane still unclaimed
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you bought a Match 4 Lottery ticket in Spokane recently, you might want to double-check the ticket and turn it in ASAP. Someone bought a lottery ticket with a prize of $10,000. The ticket was bought at the Fred Meyer on Thor Street in Spokane.
Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
