Spokane, WA

KXLY

Record-breaking heat is in the forecast for Wednesday – Kris

There is one good thing about a heatwave this late in the summer: our longer nights allow the house to cool down for better sleep. Keep that in mind tonight, as our temperatures cool from the mid-90s to the pleasant upper 50s and lower 60s. Meanwhile, the hottest weather of the month is in the forecast for the last day of August. Expect a record-breaking high of 101° in Spokane with sunny skies. The current record for Wednesday is 100° (1967). A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of eastern Washington and parts of North Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A late-season heat wave for the remainder of our week! -Emily

Sunny skies and temps in the mid-90s for Tuesday, and we’re going up from here. A Heat Advisory is in place starting Wednesday in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, and Idaho and Washington Palouse. High temps in Spokane are at 99 for now, but many areas will be in the triple-digits. We’ll cool off slightly for Thursday, then bounce back up on Friday. Temps cool about 10 degrees for the holiday weekend, but it’ll still be very warm, and above average for this time of year. If you’re making Labor Day plans, you can count on warm temps and sunny skies. -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon

More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
City
Spokane, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
KXLY

Fire extinguished near Stevens-Spokane County line

SUNCREST, Wash. — Stevens County Fire District 1 put out a fire on Weaver Road Monday night. The fire burned three to five acres northeast of Spokane. The department says a garage and some cars were involved in the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
SPOKANE, WA
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter

SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
ENVIRONMENT
bassmaster.com

Palaniuk wins Angler of the Year

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brandon Palaniuk doesn’t think of himself as a legend. In his mind, he is still the 8-year-old from Rathdrum, Idaho, who discovered a dream of reaching the biggest stage in bass fishing. But by winning the 2022 Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year...
RATHDRUM, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Seattle’s iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery returns to Spokane for their 30th anniversary

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Piroshky Piroshky, the iconic Russian bakery based out of Seattle, will be returning to Spokane on Monday, Sept.19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Piroshky Piroshky opened in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1992. Since then, the bakery has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries that have garnered critical acclaim from a variety of sources, including Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.” The Smithsonian also voted the bakery one of “The Top 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.”
SPOKANE, WA
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   

