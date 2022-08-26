LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast to east winds at 10 to 15mph. With enough moisture overhead, similar to yesterday, some could see another round of showers and thunderstorms. Timing looks to be the mid afternoon with all activity coming to an end after sunset tonight. Storms are capable of producing 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. The strongest of storms will also produce heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding concerns.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO