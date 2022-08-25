Read full article on original website
Harold Milton Perry, Sr.
Mr. Harold Milton Perry Sr. age 83, of Malone, NY passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the North Country. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone, with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Fort Covington Street, Malone. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
Richard “Rico” Romero
Richard “Rico” Romero, age 63, of Malone, NY, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family and friends, and under the care of Hospice of the North County after a 22-year courageous battle with Brain Cancer. A funeral mass will take place Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Notre Dame Church at 12:05 p.m. Calling hours will take place Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home in Malone, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
