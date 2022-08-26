ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal […]
ketk.com

Quitman Hospital, LLC in Quitman needs a food service representative

Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN. Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients. Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs. Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients,...
CBS19

From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Brownsboro experiences significant flooding

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Several reports of significant flooding in Brownsboro due to Tuesday rain. According to officials, the eastbound lanes of Highway 31 in front of City Hall are flooded and drivers are asked to use extreme caution in this area. City Hall was due to the building being flooded on Tuesday. Officials are […]
dallasexpress.com

Texas Mayor Pleads Guilty to Child Obscenity

The former mayor of Athens, Texas, pleaded guilty to child obscenity charges on Friday. Athens is a city of around 12,500 in Henderson County, about 80 miles east of Dallas. James “Monte” Montgomery, 64, was arrested on June 3, 2021, when he was caught attempting to solicit sex online with investigators posing as minors. He was arrested after going to an undisclosed location to meet with a child.
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
KLTV

3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
inforney.com

Kids Fest event in Tyler returns after COVID-19 pause

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, hundreds of families and children filled Bergfeld Park in Tyler for the return of the annual Kids Event hosted by the Mentoring Alliance. The event consisted of booths scattered around the park, live performances, food trucks and activities for children and...
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
KLTV

Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
ketk.com

Tyler Police: Train severs pedestrian’s leg near downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler emergency crews responded to an accident involving a pedestrian hit by a train at the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street, near the overpass, Monday at 9:03 a.m. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck. One leg was...
TYLER, TX

