Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal […]
KLTV
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
The group also visited a space where about 1,500 people who have crossed the border are meant to be housed. Moran said it’s overflowing with 2,400 individuals. East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. Updated: 5 hours ago. A rough summer for East...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ketk.com
Quitman Hospital, LLC in Quitman needs a food service representative
Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN. Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients. Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs. Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients,...
From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
‘We did it to help:’ Tyler boys set up lemonade stand, donate all proceeds to Fostering Collective
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jackson and Micah Longino, who are 8 and 6 years old respectively, have been begging their parents to have a lemonade stand for two years. Their mom and dad finally gave in, but not without a twist: They were told they had to pick a charity to give their profits. “We […]
PHOTOS: Brownsboro experiences significant flooding
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Several reports of significant flooding in Brownsboro due to Tuesday rain. According to officials, the eastbound lanes of Highway 31 in front of City Hall are flooded and drivers are asked to use extreme caution in this area. City Hall was due to the building being flooded on Tuesday. Officials are […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Texas Mayor Pleads Guilty to Child Obscenity
The former mayor of Athens, Texas, pleaded guilty to child obscenity charges on Friday. Athens is a city of around 12,500 in Henderson County, about 80 miles east of Dallas. James “Monte” Montgomery, 64, was arrested on June 3, 2021, when he was caught attempting to solicit sex online with investigators posing as minors. He was arrested after going to an undisclosed location to meet with a child.
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air Lines
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
Man arrested in Gladewater after being accused of breaking into business
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing the Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater on Aug. 24. On Tuesday, the Gladewater Police Department said Tommy Keith Rushing Jr. was detained. Earlier this month, a man broke through the business’ glass door and took money from the register and a donation […]
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
KLTV
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
inforney.com
Kids Fest event in Tyler returns after COVID-19 pause
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, hundreds of families and children filled Bergfeld Park in Tyler for the return of the annual Kids Event hosted by the Mentoring Alliance. The event consisted of booths scattered around the park, live performances, food trucks and activities for children and...
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
KLTV
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
Driveway sinkhole causes Harmony ISD to use alternate pickup/drop off route
BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD has designated an alternate drop off and pickup route due to a sinkhole in their main entrance driveway, the district announced Saturday. The district took to Facebook to show the alternate route that utilizes Jaguar Road, photo below. “We appreciate your help...
ketk.com
Tyler Police: Train severs pedestrian’s leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler emergency crews responded to an accident involving a pedestrian hit by a train at the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street, near the overpass, Monday at 9:03 a.m. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck. One leg was...
Comments / 2