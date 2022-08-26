If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO