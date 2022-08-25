ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Santee appoints two City Council members to uncontested seats

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Santee saved itself the cost of an election this week by appointing two councilmembers who were unopposed for reelection. (U-T File)

Two Santee City Council members who had no challengers for reelection this year were appointed to new four-year terms this week, saving the city up to $36,000 in projected election costs.

District 1 incumbent Rob McNelis and District 2 incumbent Ronn Hall both were the only people to return signed nomination papers for their respective offices during the July 18 to Aug. 12 filing period. The city will have no other offices or measures on this year's ballot.

"This is a first for the city," McNelis said after the appointments at Wednesday's City Council meeting. He was initially elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018, when he received 56 percent of the vote over his only opponent, Evlyn Andrade-Heymsfield.

McNelis owns a real estate and mortgage company, One Stop Lending and Realty, and an entertainment business, One Stop Party Players. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2016. District 1 covers northeastern Santee.

Hall is an insurance broker who worked for Allstate for decades. First elected in 2014, he said in an interview earlier this year that his top priorities include improving the city's roads and trails. He recently opposed his colleagues in a vote to legalize cannabis shops.

Hall was reelected in 2018 with 69 percent of the vote over one opponent, Rudy Reyes. District 2 covers the southeastern corner of Santee.

The council voted 4-0 with no discussion for each appointment, with each incumbent recused from the vote for his district. Afterward the officeholders were congratulated, and the meeting broke for cupcakes and soft drinks before resuming in closed session.

As appointees, McNelis and Hall "shall qualify and take office and serve exactly as if elected at a municipal election," states a report filed by City Clerk Annette Ortiz.

An election would cost $16,000 to $36,000, her report states. The state Elections Code allows the appointments when there are no other city candidates or measures on the ballot.

Santee incorporated Dec. 1, 1980, and has about 60,000 residents. The city transitioned from at-large to district-based elections starting Nov. 6, 2018, which reduced the number of potential candidates for any one council seat.

The mayor continues to be elected at-large.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

CHULA VISTA, CA
