New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week

Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in St. Tammany; 2 arrested, sheriff says

A man was killed in a shooting late Monday in the Talisheek area of St. Tammany Parish, authorities said. Two men are in custody and are facing charges in connection with the killing. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jon McIntyre, 30. An autopsy is scheduled...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Central City homicide under investigation Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) at the western edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details in its initial report, including the identity, age or gender of the victim. The department said only that the homicide was under investigation near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues after the person was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in Bogalusa injures one

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police are investigating a shooting that injured one on Monday morning. According to reports, a person was shot multiple times on the 600 block of Avenue C around 1:41 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bogalusa police report that they...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say

Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Police seek help identifying person of interest

The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenient store inside the city limits of Ponchatoula. It is believed that the female was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548.
PONCHATOULA, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Suspects sought in reckless driving of ATVs on Carrollton and Earhart

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying multiple suspects seen operating non-street legal vehicles recklessly on city streets on Aug. 21. At about 5:50 p.m., the suspects pictured below were observed operating multiple ATVs and off-road dirt bikes in a reckless manner...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Folsom man arrested and accused of attempted murder

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Folsom man who is being accused of second-degree murder. According to deputies, Ladarrion Santee, 41, is accused of pushing over another male in an argument and shooting at the individual before the man shot Santee twice in self-defense.
FOLSOM, LA
fox8live.com

Teen girl fatally shot leaving party in Gentilly, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl leaving what police described as a “teen party” in Gentilly was fatally shot on the sidewalk Saturday night (Aug. 27), authorities said. The girl’s identity has not been disclosed, but New Orleans police said she was struck by gunfire in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Vehicle crashes into Metairie canal during three-car wreck, JPSO says

A vehicle plowed into a Metairie canal Monday morning during a three-car wreck near West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive, authorities said. The occupants in the submerged vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel, according to Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He didn't say how many people were in the vehicle.
METAIRIE, LA
an17.com

Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa

On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
BOGALUSA, LA

