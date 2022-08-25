Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in St. Tammany; 2 arrested, sheriff says
A man was killed in a shooting late Monday in the Talisheek area of St. Tammany Parish, authorities said. Two men are in custody and are facing charges in connection with the killing. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jon McIntyre, 30. An autopsy is scheduled...
fox8live.com
Central City homicide under investigation Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) at the western edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details in its initial report, including the identity, age or gender of the victim. The department said only that the homicide was under investigation near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues after the person was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m.
WDSU
Shooting in Bogalusa injures one
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police are investigating a shooting that injured one on Monday morning. According to reports, a person was shot multiple times on the 600 block of Avenue C around 1:41 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bogalusa police report that they...
NOLA.com
Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say
Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash On Destrehan Avenue (New Orleans, LA)
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Sunday night fatal crash. The crash happened on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue shortly before 9:00 p.m. According to the police, a man driving south on Destrehan [..]
Video appears to show deputy kick 12-year-old boy during arrest
The video also shows one deputy kicking the suspect while another kneels on top of the suspect. Watch the video below.
L'Observateur
Ponchatoula Police seek help identifying person of interest
The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenient store inside the city limits of Ponchatoula. It is believed that the female was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548.
uptownmessenger.com
Suspects sought in reckless driving of ATVs on Carrollton and Earhart
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying multiple suspects seen operating non-street legal vehicles recklessly on city streets on Aug. 21. At about 5:50 p.m., the suspects pictured below were observed operating multiple ATVs and off-road dirt bikes in a reckless manner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Folsom man arrested and accused of attempted murder
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Folsom man who is being accused of second-degree murder. According to deputies, Ladarrion Santee, 41, is accused of pushing over another male in an argument and shooting at the individual before the man shot Santee twice in self-defense.
fox8live.com
Teen girl fatally shot leaving party in Gentilly, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl leaving what police described as a “teen party” in Gentilly was fatally shot on the sidewalk Saturday night (Aug. 27), authorities said. The girl’s identity has not been disclosed, but New Orleans police said she was struck by gunfire in the...
Woman shot multiple times, attempting to leave argument in Pine Village
After calling someone to pick her up, the woman tried to leave the location but the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.
NOLA.com
Vehicle crashes into Metairie canal during three-car wreck, JPSO says
A vehicle plowed into a Metairie canal Monday morning during a three-car wreck near West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive, authorities said. The occupants in the submerged vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel, according to Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He didn't say how many people were in the vehicle.
WWL-TV
NOPD investigating homicide, man arrived at hospital with gunshot wound
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man died at University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health. Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can...
NOLA.com
Man dies after showing up at New Orleans hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in New Orleans and authorities said they are trying to determine where the crime happened. The man arrived at a hospital in the 2000 block of Canal Street, which is home to University Medical Center, at 1:30 a.m. and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information from police.
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
an17.com
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa
On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
Comments / 6