Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
fox34.com
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
fox34.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning. The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes. The following traffic changes...
fox34.com
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Public Safety responded to multiple crashes involving two semi-trucks and eight other vehicles on Hwy 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou. The semi-truck drivers had stopped on the roadway during the storm while visibility was poor, the DPS said in a statement. Other vehicles...
fox34.com
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
fox34.com
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of Idalou...
fox34.com
A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new wave of protection is hitting the Hub City’s streets. 19 new officers completed their academy training. They received their badges and took their oath to protect and serve. Graduating officer Tobias Contreras says his days in the academy were something special. “Academy life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
UPDATE: Cut gas line near 5500 1st Place, residents are able to return to their homes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR has confirmed that the gas leak has been controlled and residents are now able to return to their homes. Lubbock Fire responded to a cut gas line around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of 1st Place and began evacuating residents from their homes. Atmos...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge,...
fox34.com
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
fox34.com
South Plains Colleges’ first day of school at new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before today. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
South Plains rain totals, and more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain was widespread yesterday, with some areas receiving from one to two inches of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post. A similar set up should result in more storms, rain, and lightning, this afternoon and evening. The severe weather...
fox34.com
South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-Op is warning its members to be aware of scammers after multiple reports of spoof calls demanding immediate payment from customers. The electric provider says scammers are requesting payment with prepaid gift cards. Customers should be aware that scammers can spoof local and...
fox34.com
South Plains downpours, flooding, and lightning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Conditions favor additional rain for the viewing area late today and tonight. Rain chances will increase through the day. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, are likely late today and tonight. The most likely time for Lubbock is late evening into the early morning. Lightning, damaging wind gusts,...
fox34.com
Traffic changes planned in FM 2641 work zone
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting. Traffic will continue...
fox34.com
Rain still possible in the coming days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More showers and storms for the region this evening and the chances will continue through Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will remain a possibility for most of the South Plains. The greatest chance of rain will be in the central and southern South Plains. The northern communities and Panhandle will have a lower possibility of showers and storms over the week.
fox34.com
Story of Strength: Lubbock volunteers fighting hunger at South Plains Food Bank
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - The South Plains Food Bank serves West Texas by giving those who experience food insecurity a helping hand. Two of those hands belong to Jorge Ramirez, who is featured in this month’s Story of Strength. Once Jorge and the other volunteers strap on the neon...
fox34.com
United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29. Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the...
fox34.com
Buddy Holly Center to celebrate 86th birthday of Buddy Holly
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center is gearing up to celebrate the 86th Birthday of music legend and Lubbock native, Buddy Holly. The event will be hosted on Sept 7, starting at 10 a.m. when the Center opens. The public is invited to the birthday celebration at the...
Comments / 0