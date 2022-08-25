ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning. The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes. The following traffic changes...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of Idalou...
LUBBOCK, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

No one charged yet in deadly Slide Road shooting, however search warrant provides new details

LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant and a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday provided a little bit of new information in the deadly shooting of Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, in the 2800 block of Slide Road. The day after the shooting, which happened August 22, Lubbock Police said, “Through the initial course of […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Woman, age 69, dies after August 15 Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a 69-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Sunday after an August 15 drive-by shooting. Margie Johnson was taken to UMC after the shooting. Police originally said Johnson’s injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.” LPD said Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside a house in the 2700 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours

Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection. Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
TERRY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX

