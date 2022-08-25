Read full article on original website
Serious injuries after 10 vehicles crash on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, after three crashes on the Idalou Highway near FM 1729 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. Officials originally told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had minor injuries. On Tuesday, DPS said the […]
fox34.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning. The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes. The following traffic changes...
KCBD
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of Idalou...
Saturday ‘explosion’ was ‘accidental shooting,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a police report, John Karika was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after the Lubbock Police Department responded to a possible shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street on Saturday. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday, one person had moderate injuries after “something mechanical exploded in their face.” […]
KCBD
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head by Firearm Going Off Accidentally
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th after a firearm accidentally went off inside the house he was working at. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for reports of possible shots fired. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
No one charged yet in deadly Slide Road shooting, however search warrant provides new details
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant and a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday provided a little bit of new information in the deadly shooting of Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, in the 2800 block of Slide Road. The day after the shooting, which happened August 22, Lubbock Police said, “Through the initial course of […]
fox34.com
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
Woman, age 69, dies after August 15 Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a 69-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Sunday after an August 15 drive-by shooting. Margie Johnson was taken to UMC after the shooting. Police originally said Johnson’s injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.” LPD said Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside a house in the 2700 […]
everythinglubbock.com
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion
LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
Man indicted, told officer he was federal agent, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday after he was arrested in July and accused of impersonating a federal agent while intoxicated, according to a police report. Donn Wojtowicz, 52, was arrested in the 2900 block of West Loop 289 on July 2, a police report said. An officer was called to the Skechers […]
towntalkradio.com
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
fox34.com
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection. Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes
Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.
Security Camera Captures Crazy Lightning Strike On 31st Street In Lubbock
Lubbock definitely got some crazy weather yesterday. It's hard to complain about the rain and the flooding after having such a dry summer. We all know what to expect around these parts. It dumps rain on us mercilessly until we nearly float away, and then we dry out for what feels like an eternity until it happens again.
KCBD
Southbound Hwy 62/82 still closed, detoured after early morning bus crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on the southbound US 62/82 highway at FM 211 near Meadow is still closed and detoured due to the crash involving a truck and a school bus earlier this morning, according to an alert posted on the TxDOTLubbock Twitter account. The northbound side is confined...
KCBD
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
