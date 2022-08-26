ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Carbon dioxide shortage hurts local beer business

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNlMQ_0hVgWGIN00

The owner of a local bar is concerned that suppliers may be experiencing a shortage of carbon dioxide, a vital ingredient in the production and serving of beer.

Christopher Gandsy, owner of Daleview Biscuits and Beers, says he has seen a 15% to 20% rise in his current carbon dioxide bill. This has led him to believe that the suppliers are running out of the high-demand ingredient.

"Without that CO2, there's not much you could do with beer production or beer serving because people want carbonation inside their beer, and if you don't have that CO2 you can't carb the beer, you can't move the beer. There's so many layers to it,” he says.

Although he says that no brewery in New York City has been impacted in terms of supply, Gadsy knows a few breweries in upstate New York that that were told by their supplier they would no longer ship it to them.

"Lots of people upstate are scrambling to find alternatives for CO2,” he said

Not enough CO2 would cause beer to be flat, and if the price for carbon dioxide goes up, so will the price of beer. Beer providers like Gandsy are hoping the issue is resolved soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Carbonation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Beers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
News 12

USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey

Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy