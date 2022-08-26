ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luca Guadagnino: We Need More ‘Surprising’ Sequels Like ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
Luca Guadagnino has no problem with sequels coming decades after their original predecessors.

The “Bones and All” and “Call Me By Your Name” director mused about the success of “ Top Gun: Maverick ” more than 35 years after the Tom Cruise-led first movie.

“‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which is a movie that trades very deeply with nostalgia and repetition, comes with the novelty of happening 25 years later,” Guadagnino told Deadline . “The idea that a sequel comes after a quarter of a century is, in its way, a very smart, intelligent, and thoughtful way of doing business. Because now, even if the movie holds very deep nostalgia in the audience — the nostalgic gaze of Tony Scott and the idea of the world in the way it was in 1986 — you are there for the ride of Tom Cruise’s Maverick being a man now, not a boy. So, I would say there are always ways to create something that is surprising and interesting.”

Guadagnino added, “You have to make prototypes because you have to recreate again and again the possibility of excitement in the investment of an audience toward something truly new. Every-size-fits-all is Walmart. Every-size-fits-all is an artificial concept that belongs to the practices of capitalism, and the execution of a dull idea of capital. A smart idea of capital comes with the notion of prototype; it comes with the idea of finding new territory in order to expand even more.”

The director clarified that the “business” of filmmaking relies on remolding certain consistent qualities in a proper way.

“The reiteration of something that has been set in stone and repeated and repeated over and over again is a bad practice because it’s pollution,” he added. “It’s the pollution of imageries, of the world, and it makes the environment less livable, and thus less consumable. It’s a strange contradiction. We’re not working on parameters that are set in stone, like chemistry or physics or mathematics. We are working with something that deals with the unconscious, and we have to allow that to be cunning. If we trade in the unconscious for the algorithm of it all—whether it’s the algorithm itself or the expectations that come from it—that is where you fail. ‘You can’t do that because our data tells us the audience wants this.’ Well, that way you would never have had ‘The Godfather.’ You would never have had ‘GoodFellas.’ You’d never even have had ‘Mission: Impossible,’ the first movie by Brian De Palma.”

Guadagnino shared, “We have to see what happens and how things morph, and not be too disheartened by the present because there are new ways to find and be excited about.”

While filming “Bones and All,” an ’80s-set cannibal love story, Guadagnino scouted locations in the Midwest and “saw a country that was hanging so desperately onto a set of values visually that was reflected in the pictures of the ’80s.”

Fittingly, “Top Gun: Maverick” also achieved unprecedented success at the summer blockbuster box office.

“So, in a way, even if the internet arrived and everything changed, I still believe America is bathing in a nostalgic sense of self that makes it the country that is the most forward-thinking and also the country that is the most frozen,” Guadagnino concluded. “That’s how I saw the ’80s in a way.”

Comments / 0

IndieWire

Ellen Burstyn Agreed to Star in ‘The Exorcist’ Sequel to Fund Scholarship Program for Actors

David Gordon Green’s upcoming sequel to “The Exorcist” got off to a promising start when Ellen Burstyn signed on to reprise her Oscar-nominated role as Chris MacNeil in 2021. The Oscar and Tony winner had never shown much interest in revisiting her character from the film despite being approached multiple times in the past. But this time, everything fell into place. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn revealed why she finally agreed to make another “Exorcist” movie and praised David Gordon Green’s approach to the film. “You know, what happened was I’ve turned down many versions of ‘The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jennifer Connelly’s Next Role After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Apple’s ‘Dark Matter’

Jennifer Connelly is entering the multiverse courtesy of the AppleTV+ series “Dark Matter.” Bestselling novelist Blake Crouch adapts his own acclaimed sci-fi novel for AppleTV+, with Joel Edgerton set to lead the series. Crouch will serve as showrunner and writer, with Edgerton and Connelly executive producing. The show is produced for AppleTV+ by Sony Pictures Television. Oscar-winner Connelly will portray Daniela, the wife of physicist Jason Dessen in the nine-episode series coming off the summer blockbuster success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Per an official synopsis, “Dark Matter” is about the road not taken. Edgerton is a physicist, professor, and family man who —...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Idris Elba Wanted to Rethink Djinn Myth to Play One in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

Idris Elba wasn’t longing for any Dijinn prep work ahead of “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” George Miller’s first film since 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” is based on the 1994 short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt. Elba portrays a Dijinn who offers a scholar (Tilda Swinton) three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, unfolding in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to decades-spanning, globe-trotting consequences neither expected. The film premiered at Cannes and opens in theaters August 26. Director Miller penned the script along with daughter Augusta Gore, and that proved to be enough...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Hints at ‘Nope’ Sequel: ‘We’re Not Over Telling All of These Stories’

Jordan Peele is saying yes to more “Nope.” The writer-director revealed to The New York Times that he has more stories to tell within the “Nope” universe. The U.F.O. adventure film starred Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as Hollywood horse trainers determined to capture an extraterrestrial presence on film. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston, and Michael Wincott round out the cast. Yet eagle-eyed fans of Peele’s third feature, following “Get Out” and “Us,” drew attention to an uncredited character listed as Nobody on IMDb, played by Michael Busch. “People are doing a lot of interesting detective...
MOVIES
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Gaspar Noé
Person
Luca Guadagnino
IndieWire

Daniel Craig Forgot His ‘Knives Out’ Accent Before Sequel ‘Glass Onion’

Daniel Craig is putting his British take on a Southern accent back in “Knives Out” for the sequel. Craig stars as Detective Benoit Blanc, a world-renowned mystery-solver who is tasked with finding a killer in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Blanc (Craig) is invited to the private Greek island getaway of friend and tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), but it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise as one guest turns up dead. Craig, whose Kentucky accent made headlines after the first film, revealed that his take on Blanc is entirely fresh for the sequel…in part because...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Tom Cruise’s Son Reels in Massive Fish Bigger Than Him

It looks like mega movie star Tom Cruise’s son, Connor is a big fish in his own right. Well, he’s reeling them in at least!. In a recent Instagram post, the son of Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and his ex-wife, Being The Ricardo’s star Nicole Kidman showed off a massive catch. It’s a fish that is even bigger than the 27-year-old fisherman, sending Connor and his fellow fisherman into a whirl of excitement as they celebrate the massive Warsaw.
MUSIC
IndieWire

Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Hosting 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock has no desire to return to the Academy Awards just yet. The comedian said during the Phoenix, Arizona stop on his sold-out stand-up tour that the Academy approached him to host the 2023 Oscars in the time after Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 ceremony. Rock said that he was also offered to star in a Super Bowl commercial, which he turned down as well. Rock compared returning to the Oscars to going back to the scene of a crime, as reported by Arizona Republic. While onstage at the Arizona Financial Theatre, Rock said going back...
PHOENIX, AZ
IndieWire

‘Confess, Fletch’ Trailer: Jon Hamm and John Slattery Set a ‘Mad Men’ Reunion in Maddening Mystery

Almost 40 years since the original “Fletch” film and Jon Hamm is now taking over as the wise-cracking investigative reporter, Irwin M. Fletcher. Originally portrayed by Chevy Chase in “Fletch” in the ’80s, Fletcher (AKA Fletch) is now a semi-retired reporter living in Europe and writing about lifestyle, art, and travel. That is, until he is hired to find out who stole millions of dollars worth of art from a count’s Roman villa. Fletch (Hamm) travels back to Boston to research the case, only to discover a dead body in the Airbnb rental he’s staying at. Now, Fletch has to find...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Neil Gaiman Leaked Jon Peters’ ‘Really Stupid’ ‘Sandman’ Script to Sabotage It: ‘Worst I’ve Ever Been Sent’

Neil Gaiman is wasting no sleep over possible past “Sandman” iterations. The comic book creator revealed to Rolling Stone that “Man of Steel” and “A Star Is Born” producer Jon Peters sent a script to adapt the graphic novel years ago. Gaiman hated it so much that he leaked the “really stupid” script to the press to ensure it never got made. “A guy in Jon Peters’ office phoned me up and he said, ‘So Neil, have you had a chance to read the script we sent you?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes. Yes, I did. I haven’t read all of it,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘Breaking’: John Boyega Dismisses Comparisons to ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ Because He Hasn’t Seen It

In “Breaking,” Abi Damaris Corbin’s new thriller about Brian Brown-Easley’s real-life bomb threat at a Wells Fargo bank, the audience knows as little as the bank employees that Brian (John Boyega) is holding hostage. Most of the film is confined to a single setting, and the story unfolds in real-time, with the narrative resting firmly in the hands of a protagonist who can appear dangerously erratic. It’s a gripping thriller anchored by a career-best performance from Boyega and stellar supporting turns from the likes of Nicole Beharie and Michael K. Williams, proving that one location is all you need to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Begs WB Discovery ‘Cog’ David Zaslav to Release Diverse DC Film

“Batgirl” star Ivory Aquino took to social media to state the case for why the diverse “underdog” DC installment should be released. Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed earlier this month that “Batgirl,” starring Leslie Grace, JK Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser, would no longer receive an HBO Max or any release. The film was directed by “Ms. Marvel” and “Bad Boys for Life” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and still in the post-production phase, with VFX effects still needed. Aquino, who was set to become the first trans actor in a live-action DC film and played Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl’s best...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean Dead at Age 32

South African model-actress Charlbi Dean died of an unexpected sudden illness at age 32. Deadline first reported the “Triangle of Sadness” star’s passing on August 30. In addition to starring in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning satire opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, Dean appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning” and films “Spud,” “Death Race 3: Inferno,” “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” and “Porthole.” “Triangle of Sadness” is set to screen at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and the 2022 New York Film Festival. The movie opens in theaters from Neon on October 7. Dean plays model Yaya, one of the guests...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Walmart
IndieWire

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Sings About Baloney in a Quest for Stardom

Daniel Radcliffe rhymes surgeon with virgin alongside Evan Rachel Wood’s Madonna in the latest trailer for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” While the Roku Channel original film, premiering at TIFF before streaming November 4, certainly lives up to its “weird”-ness, the real-life Yankovic co-wrote the film alongside director Eric Appel. Radcliffe stars as the musician who dreams of stardom by parodying famed songs. “I’m tired of people thinking I’m some kind of joke,” Radcliffe as Weird Al says in the trailer. “My whole life, all I wanted is to make up new words to a song that already exists.” Later, Radcliffe tells a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Wayne Wang’s ‘Life Is Cheap’ Was More Than Its X-Rating in 1990, and It’s Now Getting Re-Released

Hong Kong immigrant filmmaker Wayne Wang is best known for films like his indie breakout “Chan Is Missing” or his break into Hollywood filmmaking with Amy Tan’s “Joy Luck Club” adaptation. But he stoked controversy in 1990 when his crime drama “Life Is Cheap… But Toilet Paper Is Expensive” earned an X rating from the then-MPAA. Its distributor rejected that rating and released it unrated, with critics including Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert applauding that decision and praising its merits as greater than the sum of its controversies. Still, the film’s graphic footage, while politically motivated, subverts audience expectations of sex...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Academy CEO Bill Kramer Is Ready for the Oscars to Move Past the Slap

The Oscars are ready for a post-Slap future. In a roundtable conversation with press this week, newly appointed Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer made it clear that the next edition of the show wouldn’t dwell on Best Actor winner Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage earlier this year. “We want to move forward, to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema,” he said, when asked about the incident. As for what that could entail, Kramer focused on the legacy of the show, which will broadcast its 95th ceremony March 12 on ABC. “We want to return to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘TÁR’ New Trailer: Cate Blanchett Stars in Todd Field’s Comeback Movie

Sixteen years since his last film “Little Children” peeled back the malaise and psychosexual dysfunction of suburbia, director Todd Field is back on the film festival stage with “TÁR.” Field has paddled around a suite of projects over the years, from a 20-hour Showtime limited series take on Jonathan Franzen’s tome “Purity” with Daniel Craig and David Hare, to a likely-never-to-happen adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s unfilmable western “Blood Meridian.” After adapting fiction for his last two films — Tom Perrotta’s novel “Little Children” and the Andre Dubus short story “Killings” for his debut feature “In the Bedroom” — Field returns...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Shia LaBeouf Claims He ‘Quit’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ Calls Out Olivia Wilde: ‘Firing Me Never Took Place’

Shia LaBeouf is claiming he quit “Don’t Worry Darling” after director Olivia Wilde said that he was fired from the production. Following a Variety cover story with Wilde opening up about LaBeouf’s recasting and Harry Styles taking over the role, LaBeouf wrote an email to the “Booksmart” director addressing her “narrative” of events. LaBeouf shared the letter, along with text message exchanges and a personal video sent from Wilde to LaBeouf during production in 2020, with IndieWire. LaBeouf claims he quit the movie due to inadequate rehearsal time. “What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story,” LaBeouf wrote to Wilde...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Glen Powell Says He’s Just as ‘Confused’ as Fans Are About Those ‘X-Men’ Casting Rumors

Glen Powell says he won’t be flying high with the “X-Men” anytime soon. The “Top Gun: Maverick” breakout star recently shut down rumors that he would be playing Cyclops in an upcoming Marvel installment for the mutant franchise. “Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’ No, I’m not,” Powell told Variety. “Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.” Powell later tweeted to clarify his comments, writing, “I sound angry and confused, but I promise it’s just confused.” And it seems a “Top Gun” spin-off featuring co-star Miles...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘White Noise’ Trailer: Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Star in Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Drama

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are a couple facing an uncertain world. The first teaser for Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and open the 2022 New York Film Festival, marks Driver and Baumbach’s fifth collaboration together. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when an “airborne toxic event” takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family. “White Noise” is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Danny DeVito: My Penguin Was ‘Better’ Than Colin Farrell’s in ‘The Batman’

Danny DeVito let it slip that he still believes his version of Batman villain the Penguin is the best one onscreen. Despite Colin Farrell taking over the role for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, DeVito revealed during a Vanity Fair lie detector test video (below) that his version is “better.” DeVito played the Penguin in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” with Michael Keaton as Batman. DeVito was shown a photo of Farrell and asked, “What about this Penguin?” by the lie detector test administrator. “Who, Colin?” the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor said. “I love Colin. He’s a...
MOVIES
Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

