Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions on Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
weaa.org
Report: Baltimore City Schools mistakenly sends email to parents that contained private comments from officials
"North Avenue is having a discussion on how transparent to be with parents. Instead of just telling them the absolute truth of the situation, they decide not to do that. And keep in mind, this is the second highest ranking official at North Avenue." - Chris Papst, Investigative Reporter.
Prince George's County Public Schools opens new school; still fighting staffing challenges
ADELPHI, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools is kicking off the year with some familiar challenges but also exciting changes, like a brand new elementary school. Cherokee Lane Elementary is piloting what PGCPS is the first of its kind in Maryland for schools -- modular construction. Part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
Alexandria Mayor pushes back on Virginia Attorney General’s characterization of violence in ACPS
(Updated 1:20 p.m.) Alexandria’s Mayor Justin Wilson and School Board Chair Meagan Alderton are pushing back against a top ranking state official’s characterization of Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) as rife with violence. Prompted by the murder of a student earlier this year and several instances of violence...
Glenn Youngkin: Fairfax County schools cutting out parents is ‘wrong,’ ‘contravenes state law’
Glenn Youngkin: Fairfax County schools cutting out parents is ‘wrong,’ ‘contravenes state law’
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
ffxnow.com
Trash troubles persist in Fairfax County, with residents reporting missed pick-ups
Fairfax County is still having trash troubles. Earlier this month in his weekly newsletter, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay wrote that he was “aware of multiple complaints” about the performance of some contracted trash collectors in the county. While neighboring localities faced similar challenges earlier this summer,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda
Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County historical group hopes to identify long-forgotten house seen in painting
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Montgomery County historical group is searching for anyone who might recognize an old house featured in a painting that's part of their collection. Montgomery History tweeted a photo of the painting from a long-forgotten fall day that shows a white house sitting at the top of hill in a wooded area somewhere in the county.
DC mayor's 'no shots, no school' program postponed hours after separate COVID vaccine mandate struck down
Washington, D.C. is pushing back the enforcement date for a COVID-19 vaccine policy which requires that students over the age of 12 receive a coronavirus vaccine in order to participate in school. Democrat Mayor Muriel Browser's administration previously had a "No Shots, No School" policy in place for the upcoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
'This Is Terrorism': Howard University Students Forced To Evacuate After Back- To-Back Bomb Threats
There have been eight bomb threats made against the university since January. Bomb threats forced Howard University students to evacuate the school’s campus twice in 48 hours last week, just as they returned to school to start the fall semester. The two bomb threats come just months after the...
Washington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise since 2019, with majority of arrests involving juveniles
Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., continue to rise since 2019, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show. On Sunday evening, two juvenile suspects made Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. the latest of more than 300 victims impacted by carjackings far this year after they shot and wounded the football player on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.
Towerlight
After recent uptick in enrollment of minority students, TU’s student population is expected to become majority-minority
Towson University is expected to become a minority-majority campus after several years of nearly half of its incoming classes identifying as a racial or ethnic minority, the school announced Monday. About 57% of TU’s incoming class identifies as a racial or ethnic minority, according to university data. Based on the...
Husband of US diplomat killed in Bethesda crash calls for safety improvements
BETHESDA, Md. — The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, died last Thursday afternoon after a driver of a flatbed truck struck her in the 5200 block of River Road. Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said she was in the bicycle lane when the driver turned into a parking lot and ran over her.
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
WTOP
Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident
Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
NBC Washington
Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police
A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say. The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10