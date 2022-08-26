ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Two boys charged with vandalism at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda

Two boys have been charged with vandalizing Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda three times this summer, Montgomery County police said. County police were called to the school on Wilson Lane around 11:35 p.m. June 25 after a school security officer reported seeing two boys painting graffiti on the back of the school building before fleeing on bicycles.
Washington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise since 2019, with majority of arrests involving juveniles

Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., continue to rise since 2019, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show. On Sunday evening, two juvenile suspects made Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. the latest of more than 300 victims impacted by carjackings far this year after they shot and wounded the football player on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.
Husband of US diplomat killed in Bethesda crash calls for safety improvements

BETHESDA, Md. — The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, died last Thursday afternoon after a driver of a flatbed truck struck her in the 5200 block of River Road. Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said she was in the bicycle lane when the driver turned into a parking lot and ran over her.
Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident

Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
