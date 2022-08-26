ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto man faces felony sexual assault charges. Police seek other possible victims

By Ken Carlson
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

A Modesto man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, but police are releasing few details about the ongoing investigation.

Detectives arrested John Parga, 30, on two felony sexual assault charges, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

According to a post on the MPD’s Facebook page, the assaults occurred in the last several years and the victims knew Parga. Detectives learned during the investigation there may be additional victims, the post said.

The preliminary information from police is that the victims were not minors. Information about the alleged victims is confidential. Bear said there may be additional charges later.

“We are asking for anyone that was associated with him and feel they may have been a victim to call us,” Bear said via text.

Anyone with information may call Detective Nancy Lopez at 209-342-6180 or email Lopeznan@modestopd.com.

