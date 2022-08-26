ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes on TV, live stream

By Jonathan Tully, Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago

There have been a lot of positives for Florida State coming into the 2022 season, as the Seminoles aim to bounce back from two losing seasons in a row.

First and foremost, Jordan Travis is back at quarterback, and this time as the clear starter. Travis, who competed with UCF transfer McKenzie Milton at the start of last season, could be one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC this year.

Also, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has done very well in the transfer market , bringing in such possible big pieces as D'Mitri Emmanuel (Charlotte) and Bless Harris (Lamar) on the offensive line and Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Mycah Pittman (Oregon) at wide receiver.

NOTE: FSU's game vs. Duquesne was delayed 90 minutes by storms in the area.

To begin the 2022 season, FSU is playing a "Week Zero" matchup with FCS team Duquesne out of Pittsburgh. The Dukes went 7-3 last season and 5-2 in the Northeast Conference, and are coached by Jerry Schmitt, who's in his 18th year. They are led on the field by quarterback Darius Perrantes, who threw 17 touchdown passes last season.

Florida State football predictions: 3 reasons to worry, 3 reasons to hope in 2022 season

'He's going to be a head coach one day': Why Alex Atkins could help bring Florida State football back

Who'll start: Florida State football releases depth chart for season opener against Duquesne

Where and when will the Florida State Seminoles play the Duquesne Dukes?

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday (NOTE: The game was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. before a weather delay.)

How can I watch Florida State vs. Duquesne on TV, streaming?

TV: ACC Network (Channel 612 on DirecTV, Channel 402 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: ESPN Plus, WatchESPN.

How can I listen to FSU vs. Duquesne on radio?

Radio: WTNT and other Seminole Sports Network stations, Sirius XM (Channel 84).

Online radio: SiriusXM.com , TuneIn.com .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes on TV, live stream

