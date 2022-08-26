Read full article on original website
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning and plenty of sunshine will get the day started. However, we’ll still have a small shot at a few showers late in the day or evening. So those commuting home from work or school after 3pm, don’t be surprised if you happen upon a small and brief storm.
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Tuesday it will be relatively dry. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach close to 90 w/feels like temps near 100. As we move through the week the rain chances will increase to 60% Thursday and up to 70% Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 each day. Over the next 7 days expect 1-3″ of rain over most of the panhandle.
Celebrating National Beach Day in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and why it’s so important we keep them clean. Panama City Beach is known for its white sands and clear water, and over the past few years, the beautiful beaches have brought in some record-breaking tourism numbers. Last year, more than 18 million people visited the area, which is one of the reasons why some city officials are now referring to PCB as the “All-American Beach Town.”
High fuel costs impacted summer red snapper season
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local fishermen are trying to keep their finances afloat as they move from the Summer to Fall Gulf red snapper recreational season. Many say they had a number of fish fall for the bait, but inflation didn’t help their fuel costs or customers. “The...
Calling all gearheads out to Kartona Electric Speedway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting it’s first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts event. Kartona Electric Speedway is the only indoor electric go kart track in Northwest Florida. And they promise good times and fast rides. “We offer the fastest go karts in all...
Bay District Schools Need for Mentors
Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead. In this week's Time Travel Tuesday, Donna sits down with local historian to visit a blast from the past.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
North Bay Haven Held a 4-Team Volleyball Tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The North Bay Haven Buccaneers held a 4 team tournament on Saturday.
Two die in car crash in Gulf County
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Gulf County left two people dead Sunday morning. Florida High Way Patrol Troopers said it was a head-on crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck off CR-386. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Local coffee shop invites you out for a fun night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Press coffee shop in Downtown Panama City is hosting a End of Summer Hangout. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and goes until 10:00 p.m. “We wanted to do something for our staff and our customers,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The...
Liberty and Vernon combine for our Sonic H.S. Football Play of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our Week One High School Football Play of the Week comes from Liberty’s win over Vernon. Final 30 seconds of the first half, Bulldogs fake the 35 yard field goal, Tanner McSpadden rolls out, and fires downfield. That’s picked by Vernon’s Derrick Boyett. The clock’s running out so he has to score....but alas McSpadden brings him down. Vernon would take a knee to end the half. Liberty goes on to win 21-0.
Arnold introduces new boys basketball coach Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold school officials introduced their new boys basketball coach in the school’s media center Tuesday afternoon. That new coach is Travis “TJ” Jackson, a 32 year old out of Moss Point, Mississippi. The coach introduced to the Arnold players, parents and boosters at the media center around 1:30 Tuesday The 6′-7″ Jackson was a four-star high school player who played at both Dillard University in New Orleans and Brevard College in South Carolina. He got into coaching after college, in AAU ball, as an assistant on the Juco level at Broward in South Florida. Then last year got his first head coaching gig at Avant Garde High School in Hollywood, Florida. Now he’s at Arnold, looking to build upon what Josh Laatsch did the last three years there.
Bay County Jail celebrating graduation of two canines from Canine Training Program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail is celebrating a graduation, but it might not be the typical graduation you’re thinking of. “This is Chanel,” Inmate Stacey Leavines said while holding up a picture of one dog. “And this is Bay,” Bay County Jail Canine Training...
Two local schools host donation drive for school staff
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two local schools are partnering up to help our unsung heroes. Bay High School and Chautauqua Charter School in Panama City recently hosted a free yard sale for all Bay District Schools employees. Chautauqua staff said they received a number of household items over the...
Volunteers needed for Elevate Bay mentorship program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Elevate Bay is a mentor initiative by Bay District Schools. The program works with volunteers to help students seeking mentorship due to family financial problems, low grades, homelessness, and more. “We’re looking to help them feel supported, help them understand that there’s somebody in their...
UPDATE: Authorities find car in school bus hit and run, still looking for suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/30/2022 8:45 P.M. Florida Highway Patrol officials say they’ve located the green car involved in the hit and run, thanks to the public’s help. They are currently still looking for the driver of the vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public’s help...
Family adopts longtime foster child
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One family got a gift of a lifetime Sunday morning. The Phipps family welcomed the community to join in their foster daughter’s official adoption ceremony at One Life Church in Callaway. 3-year-old Bella came to the family more than two years ago. An attempt was...
Economic development firm promotes local job creation
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Promoting retail and commercial businesses to come to Bay County is a work in progress. However, economic development firm NextSight is helping speed up the process. “Besides the grocery store chain, we’ve got mini restaurants and we still got other things on the horizon that...
ReHouse Bay runs out, seeking more money for First-Time Homebuyers Program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebuild, rehouse, and revitalize Bay County, that’s what the Rehouse Bay program aims to do with first-time homebuyers after Hurricane Michael. The purpose of Rehouse Bay is to help applicants navigate state housing programs and understand specific eligibility requirements. Since January, Rehouse Bay has...
Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a standoff lasting more than two hours, an armed hit-and-run suspect was safely taken into custody and arrested at a home in Freeport. Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials say they got a call about a hit-and-run on Sunday evening at County Highway 83A East, in which the suspect left the scene heading south.
