PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold school officials introduced their new boys basketball coach in the school’s media center Tuesday afternoon. That new coach is Travis “TJ” Jackson, a 32 year old out of Moss Point, Mississippi. The coach introduced to the Arnold players, parents and boosters at the media center around 1:30 Tuesday The 6′-7″ Jackson was a four-star high school player who played at both Dillard University in New Orleans and Brevard College in South Carolina. He got into coaching after college, in AAU ball, as an assistant on the Juco level at Broward in South Florida. Then last year got his first head coaching gig at Avant Garde High School in Hollywood, Florida. Now he’s at Arnold, looking to build upon what Josh Laatsch did the last three years there.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO