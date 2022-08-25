Police still searching for Virginia man who escaped Outer Banks pursuit

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in North Carolina are still looking for a Virginia man who fled a traffic stop over the weekend, leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a possibly stolen vehicle.

According to Kill Devil Hills Police, an officer in the area of Landing Drive saw a silver Mercedez-Benz displaying a stolen/fictitious tag around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The officer attempted to stop the driver of the Mercedes in the area of Colington Road, but the driver refused to stop and attempted to flee, which initiated a pursuit.

Officials say the Mercedes managed to avoid stop sticks that were deployed by neighboring agencies in order to end the pursuit twice.



The chase continued North, eventually crossing the Wright Memorial Bridge into Currituck. The officer initiating the pursuit was forced to call it off in the area of the Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg due to traffic conditions and concern for public safety from the dangerous operation of the Mercedes.

Mickel Matthew Mobley

The driver was not apprehended, but was later identified as 41-year-old Mickel Matthew Mobley, of Suffolk. He’s still wanted on charges of felony speeding to elude arrest and possession of stolen property.

Police say the Mercedes was found at a vacant rental property in Poplar Branch in Currituck after tips from citizens. The property owner wasn’t aware the car was on the property and fully cooperated with authorities, police say.

Police say they’re not sure if the vehicle was borrowed or stolen, and Mobley could face more charges.

Anyone with information concerning the individual driving the Mercedes is encouraged to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at (252) 449-5337, the Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or visit the Crime Line tip line at darecommunitycrimeline.org .





