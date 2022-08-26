Read full article on original website
Iowa House Representative's visit Iowa City VA Medical Center
Eastern Iowa's two U.S. House Representative's spent parts of their day on Tuesday touring the Iowa City VA Medical Center along with a congressman from Illinois. This comes as both Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are running for their second terms in congress. The two also made a stop at...
Johnson County PDS asks for residents' input on village boundaries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Planning, Development, and Sustainability (PDS) hosted a second meeting Monday night in Windham to figure out their village boundaries. Windham is an unincorporated part of Johnson County. PDS set community goals and created a vision statement during the first meeting. PDS Assistant Director, Nate Mueller,...
Eastern Iowa Airport to hold airport-wide Job Fair
Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) staff announced they will coordinate an airport-wide job fair. A wide range of workers will be on hand to discuss job opportunities at CID including:. Representatives from airlines. Signature Flight Support. Rental Car Companies. Transportation Security Administration. Airport staff. The...
Iowa City to hold open house on the future of Southwest District
Iowa city — Iowa City officials will host an open house on the Southwest District Plan between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday at Weber Elementary, 3850 Rohret Road. The plan, first adopted in 2002, works on extending new infrastructure west of U.S. Highway 218. With completion drawing near, the city meeting will discuss housing, neighborhood development, parks, schools, infrastructure, transportation, commercial uses, and more. The open house also gives residents the opportunity to share their own thoughts and ideas. Two more public meetings are to be held in the future.
Splash pads in Iowa City closing for the season on September 6
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the splash pads starting Tuesday, September 6th. The Tower Court Splash Pad, 1124 Tower Ct, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, and will reopen for use the following day before closing for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Rescheduled solar farm reading meets more push-back in Palo
Linn County — Monday night marked a second shot at a first reading and vote on a solar farm project in Palo. Iowa's News Now reported last week, last Monday's meeting was postponed about ten minutes after it was supposed to start because the Linn County Board of Supervisors didn't get enough notice out to the public.
Hinson holds BBQ Bash, nearly two months ahead of midterms
Linn County — The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Sunday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley,...
Charges pending for driver injured in rollover crash in Linn County
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is injured and now facing potential charges after crashing their car in Linn County. On Sunday evening, around 7:30 pm, Linn County Deputies and first responders from Hiawatha arrived on the scene of a rollover crash at Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane.
Jones County's EMS levy to help promote funding
MONTICELLO, Iowa — Jones County is putting an EMS levy on the ballot in November to help boost funding for first responders. Jones County's EMS responders have been dealing with budget cuts lately, and this would be a big help for them. Plus, EMS has never been declared an...
CRCSD hosts bond vote input sessions
On Monday the Cedar Rapids Community School District held their first of four input sessions on the new $312 million bond proposal that will go for a vote in March. The focused discussion involves middle school and high school renovation, additions, new build, and repurposing. They're not 21st century buildings....
Police shot and kill one man after responding to disturbance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a man died after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police officers early Tuesday morning. CRPD officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street SW around 1 am. Officers were...
First open house on Monday night to discuss CRCSD facilities master plan & bond vote
The first open house Cedar Rapids Community School District is hosting over its facilities master plan and $312 million bond vote was held on Monday afternoon. The meeting started at Jefferson High School in the IMC at 4 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. The school is hosting three more...
Dubuque police department asking community's help in identifying burglary suspect
DUBUQUE, IA — The Dubuque police department is asking for the community to help identify a suspect accused of committing a burglary on the 1600 block of Lincoln Ave. Authorities say the incident happened on June 23 at about 6:40 p.m. If you have any information the police department...
Man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley now charged in jail beating
The man convicted of second-degree murder in the death & disappearance of Linn County man Chris Bagley, who went missing in December 2018 and was found dead a few months later in southeast Cedar Rapids. Johnny Church, who legally changed his name from Drew Blahnik shortly after the murder trial,...
Investigators release identity of man shot & killed by police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was the person shot and killed by police officers Tuesday morning in the southwest part of town. Investigators identified William Rich, 22, as the person shot a little before 1 a.m. at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest. Iowa...
Dark Harvest Halloween Parade to return to NewBo District / Czech Village
It’s back! Local Halloween enthusiast, Peter Durin, announces the return of the annual Halloween Parade--Saturday, October 22nd, 2022!. This year a theme of "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade" will return to NewBo District / Czech Village, once again organized by Terry-Durin Company. Spectators are asked to come in costume and...
Waterloo PD arrest shooting suspect
Waterloo — Sunday afternoon, The Waterloo Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest in connection to August 27th's shooting. This announcement was made through a Facebook post. On Saturday, August 27th, Waterloo Police responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at 226 Palmer Apt D...
