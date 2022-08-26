President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans could still come with a cost for borrowers in 13 states, including New York. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State Tax Policy at the think tank Tax Foundation, said Thursday such loan forgiveness is generally considered to be equivalent to income and is therefore taxable. According to Bloomberg, that means up to $685 in state taxes may be owed in New York next April.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO