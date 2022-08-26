ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Syracuse.com

Borrowers in NY, 12 other states may owe taxes on forgiven student debt

President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans could still come with a cost for borrowers in 13 states, including New York. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State Tax Policy at the think tank Tax Foundation, said Thursday such loan forgiveness is generally considered to be equivalent to income and is therefore taxable. According to Bloomberg, that means up to $685 in state taxes may be owed in New York next April.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Syracuse.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
TRAVEL
Syracuse.com

California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
ELK GROVE, CA
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Holocaust survivors can receive NY state aid to pay for support services (Your Letters)

Are you or a family member a Holocaust survivor living in Onondaga County? Syracuse Jewish Family Service (SJFS) at Menorah Park, in DeWitt, has received a $20,000 grant from the New York State Office of Aging to support Holocaust survivors. Funds will be used to provide care management and mental health services from SJFS staff. Funds are available through January 2023. Holocaust survivors includes both individuals who were affected by the Holocaust as well as their adult children.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica girls advance to semifinals in NY State Fair basketball tournament

The Utica girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the New York State Fair basketball tournament after two victories on Monday. “I am very happy with our team effort from today,” said Utica coach Jessica Medicis. “We had contributions from all 12 girls. Despite the heat, we stayed true to our game and worked hard and beat a very good Syracuse team to end the day.”
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 7 forecast: How hard will it rain?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the New York State Fair’s hottest day so far today, Tuesday promises to be the wettest. It could be raining hard during the fair’s two evening concerts Tuesday: country artists Big & Rich at Chevy Court, at 6 p.m.; ‘80s British band Boy George & Culture Club, at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. You might want to pack umbrellas and rain coats.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Hall of Fame drummer lets NY State Fair audience pick the setlist (photos)

Geddes, N.Y. — Is there anything Max Weinberg doesn’t do for his shows?. The drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band helped set up his own gear 2½ hours before showtime. He fetched his own bottle of water to cool off. This guy who’s played before audiences of 60,000-plus even grabbed a microphone from backstage and introduced himself as he strolled onto Chevy Court on Monday evening.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

