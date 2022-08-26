Read full article on original website
Related
Borrowers in NY, 12 other states may owe taxes on forgiven student debt
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans could still come with a cost for borrowers in 13 states, including New York. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State Tax Policy at the think tank Tax Foundation, said Thursday such loan forgiveness is generally considered to be equivalent to income and is therefore taxable. According to Bloomberg, that means up to $685 in state taxes may be owed in New York next April.
In blow for CNY, Micron reportedly leaning toward Texas as home for chip fab plant
Albany, N.Y. — Micron Technology, the largest U.S. memory chip manufacturer, appears to be leaning toward picking Texas for a massive $40 billion chip factory that Gov. Kathy Hochul has been trying to attract to the Empire State. Micron filed an application earlier this week with officials in Texas...
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dreaded invasive bug that attacks grapes and apples has infested Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The rapidly spreading spotted lanternfly, feared by vineyard and orchard owners because of the damage it could cause to the state’s most important crops, has been found in Central New York. About a dozen lanternfly nymphs were discovered in the railyards of East Syracuse this...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Fewer than 35k attend New York State Fair as rain shuts down midway, cancels parades
Geddes, N.Y. — Less than 35,000 people attended the New York State Fair Tuesday as rain shut down the midway, canceled parades and delayed concerts. Tuesday’s attendance of 34,481 is the lowest single-day total for the fair so far. It’s also well below the average for Day 7: 66,157, according to attendance records going back to 1962.
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheer him on: Upstate NY teen competing on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Buffalo, N.Y. — This kid from Upstate New York sure has got talent. Jaden Coronado, a Buffalo teen headed into his senior year of high school, will perform tonight on “America’s Got Talent” with Acapop! KIDS, an all-kids a capella group. Coronado is a student at...
Heavy rain at NY State Fair closes midway until Wednesday morning
Update 7:58 p.m.: The midway is closed for the night and will reopen Wednesday morning, fair officials said. Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy rain at the New York State Fair today has closed the midway, canceled a pair of parades and delayed a concert at Chevy Court. The midway will...
BBQ pork with Reese’s Cups? This sandwich is now a NY State Fair delicacy (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The sign hanging above Charlie’s Famous Steak Pit stand promoting “The Latest Craze” at the New York State Fair is raising a lot of eyebrows. It should be raising a lot of hands here because it’s so much better than it sounds.
Holocaust survivors can receive NY state aid to pay for support services (Your Letters)
Are you or a family member a Holocaust survivor living in Onondaga County? Syracuse Jewish Family Service (SJFS) at Menorah Park, in DeWitt, has received a $20,000 grant from the New York State Office of Aging to support Holocaust survivors. Funds will be used to provide care management and mental health services from SJFS staff. Funds are available through January 2023. Holocaust survivors includes both individuals who were affected by the Holocaust as well as their adult children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse, Utica girls teams eliminated from NY State Fair basketball tournament
The Syracuse Black and Utica girls basketball teams were each eliminated during the second day of competition at the New York State Fair basketball tournament, held at the Solvay Youth Center on Tuesday. Despite receiving double-digit efforts from Amarah Streiff and Leah Middleton, the Syracuse Black team dropped a 52-44...
Day 5 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time in what seemed like a very long time, the New York State Fair felt normal. Temperatures were just shy of 80 degrees, and the attendance was just shy of 90,000. That dwarfed any day from last year’s fair. Traffic crawled at...
Gas prices down another 10 cents this week: See cheapest in Syracuse area
Gas prices are down another 10 cents this week after falling for more than two months straight. Average gas prices in New York state are $4.141 per gallon of regular gasoline as of Monday morning, according to AAA. That’s down nearly 11 cents from a week ago and almost a full dollar below a record high of $5.041 on June 14.
Thunderstorms, flooding rain could hit NY State Fair today: See what time
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today is likely to be the rainiest and stormiest day so far of the 2022 New York State Fair. “There’s a pretty good chance there are going to be thunderstorms at the state fair,” said Adam Gill, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It looks like as early as 3 p.m., but most likely between 4 and 6 p.m.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utica girls advance to semifinals in NY State Fair basketball tournament
The Utica girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the New York State Fair basketball tournament after two victories on Monday. “I am very happy with our team effort from today,” said Utica coach Jessica Medicis. “We had contributions from all 12 girls. Despite the heat, we stayed true to our game and worked hard and beat a very good Syracuse team to end the day.”
NYS Fair 2022 day 7 forecast: How hard will it rain?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the New York State Fair’s hottest day so far today, Tuesday promises to be the wettest. It could be raining hard during the fair’s two evening concerts Tuesday: country artists Big & Rich at Chevy Court, at 6 p.m.; ‘80s British band Boy George & Culture Club, at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. You might want to pack umbrellas and rain coats.
Hall of Fame drummer lets NY State Fair audience pick the setlist (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — Is there anything Max Weinberg doesn’t do for his shows?. The drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band helped set up his own gear 2½ hours before showtime. He fetched his own bottle of water to cool off. This guy who’s played before audiences of 60,000-plus even grabbed a microphone from backstage and introduced himself as he strolled onto Chevy Court on Monday evening.
Garth, Reba, James Taylor, Color Me Badd. Inside the NYS Fair Grandstand’s most legendary year
Live music is one of the pillars of the New York State Fair. Each years thousands of music fans attend concerts there. In the years before the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater and Chevy Park, concerts, featuring some of the biggest acts in music, occurred at the Grandstand. Tastes in...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0