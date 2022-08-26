Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Related
SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
Kyle police partnering with DFPS to provide gunlocks to households in need
KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department (KPD) is partnering with the Hays and Caldwell County Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to provide extra safety measures for households that have guns. In a Facebook post, KPD said it will provide 200 gunlocks to Child Protective Service...
Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock police warn of uptick in sophisticated mortgage wire transfer scams involving mortgage down payments
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Closing on a new home can be exciting, but the Round Rock Police Department is warning people about scammers swindling homebuyers out of mortgage down payments. "Unfortunately, it's happened multiple times in Round Rock, many times in Central Texas, and it appears to be a...
Former student arrested after allegedly posting photo near Rouse High School with a pistol
LEANDER, Texas — An 18-year-old former student of Rouse High School was arrested after he allegedly posted a photo in front of the school while holding a pistol. According to the Leander Police Department, Joseph Ellis has been charged with terroristic threat. A school resource officer was notified about...
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
seguintoday.com
Pair arrested for drugs at local park
(Seguin) — A trip to a park in Seguin didn’t go as exactly planned for a San Antonio couple and that’s all thanks to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force. Task force officials say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, task force officers conducted a narcotics operation in the 2200 block of N. Guadalupe St. – the site for the Manuel Castilla Park. Officers says they had reason to believe that Blake Fisher Grimes, 31, of San Antonio and Antonia Marie Gonzalez, 32, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
KVUE
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
Experts say campus police need yearly active shooter training
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents want to know their child is protected. In May, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Despite their training to confront an active shooter, law enforcement stayed back. The shooter continued to kill inside the classroom. Police waited down the hallway for more than an hour. Federal agents finally entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Self-driving Lyft rides to start soon in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — You may have already seen some of the white Ford cars driving around the streets of Austin with the Argo AI emblem. Argo AI started operations in Austin back in 2019, but it is now expanding more of its services to the public. The group has...
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash
A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.
KVUE
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night. APD said the scene is related to a shooting that happened in East...
Former Johnson City employee sentenced to more than three years in embezzlement case
JOHNSON CITY, Texas — A former Johnson City employee last week was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,175,866.91 in restitution, the same amount he was accused of embezzling from his employer, in a years-long embezzlement investigation. Court documents state that while employed by the...
KVUE
'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September
SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0