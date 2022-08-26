ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

SWAT call ends in Round Rock following reported burglary

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a SWAT call to the scene of an alleged home burglary in progress on Tuesday afternoon has ended. Around 3:30 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the incident in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle in Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Pair arrested for drugs at local park

(Seguin) — A trip to a park in Seguin didn’t go as exactly planned for a San Antonio couple and that’s all thanks to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force. Task force officials say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, task force officers conducted a narcotics operation in the 2200 block of N. Guadalupe St. – the site for the Manuel Castilla Park. Officers says they had reason to believe that Blake Fisher Grimes, 31, of San Antonio and Antonia Marie Gonzalez, 32, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
BASTROP, TX
KVUE

Experts say campus police need yearly active shooter training

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents want to know their child is protected. In May, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Despite their training to confront an active shooter, law enforcement stayed back. The shooter continued to kill inside the classroom. Police waited down the hallway for more than an hour. Federal agents finally entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Self-driving Lyft rides to start soon in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — You may have already seen some of the white Ford cars driving around the streets of Austin with the Argo AI emblem. Argo AI started operations in Austin back in 2019, but it is now expanding more of its services to the public. The group has...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night. APD said the scene is related to a shooting that happened in East...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Comments / 0

