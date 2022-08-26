ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 294

Julie E
5d ago

Those poor children will live with the image of losing their mother for the rest of their lives. Whoever cares for them please hold them close to your heart!!

Reply(5)
209
KMOM2THREE
5d ago

Premeditated or not,he deserves life in prison.A judge decides who gets custody of children.If he cared for his children,he would not have done this.Now they will grow up without both parents.This mother's life was stolen away in front of her children,in a horrific manner.He should receive the death penalty.These children are young,and will be traumatized for life.Nobody should ever have to witness such a brutal,and violent act,especially a child.

Reply(3)
133
LHCBP
5d ago

He already had dreamed up his defense. He’s been around these cases. He knows what to say, do, act etc. I hope they see through that.

Reply(7)
104
Comments / 0

