Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St.

The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes.

The incident is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.