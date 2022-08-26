ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

By Will Wixey
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St.

The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes.

The incident is under investigation.

