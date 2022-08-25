ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US News and World Report

Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says

(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Must Dispel Pelosi's 'Negative Influence' Before Climate Talks: China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. In response to the visit on Aug. 2-3,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia Has Faced 'Failures' With Iranian-Made Drones, Says U.S. Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has faced "numerous failures" with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. administration official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States assesses Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Moscow Says Baltic States' 'Russophobia' Will Further Damage Ties

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia condemned the destruction of Soviet war memorials in the three Baltic states and accused them on Tuesday of persecuting their Russian-speaking minorities. In a forcefully worded statement, Moscow said Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were guilty of xenophobia, saying they were treating their ethnic Russian minorities as "second-class...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Tells Russians to Run for Their Lives From Ukraine Offensive in South

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's troops. Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia Names Second Ukrainian Suspect in Killing of Nationalist's Daughter

(Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service on Monday named another Ukrainian it said was part of a team that assassinated Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist who believes Ukraine should be absorbed into a new Russian empire. Dugina, who like her father Alexander Dugin was a vocal...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Top Court Rules That France Can Deport Conservative Imam

PARIS (Reuters) - France's highest administrative court ruled on Tuesday that a France-born Moroccan imam whom the government had accused of promoting hate could be deported, a court ruling showed. That decision overturned a previous ruling by a Paris court suspending a deportation order against Hassan Iquioussen in July for...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UN Rights Chief's Tenure Ends in Disappointment for China Activists

GENEVA (Reuters) - Michelle Bachelet, once a political detainee under Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a doctor for tortured children, pledged to be the champion of victims when she became U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018. But as her tenure ends on Wednesday, family members and advocates for...
WORLD
US News and World Report

South Sudan in Peace Milestone Graduates 1st Unified Forces

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has reached a milestone in its recovery from civil war, graduating its first group of unified armed forces from former rival groups on Tuesday. President Salva Kiir called on the more than 20,000 new troops and other forces to refrain from political...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader

BANGKOK (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died at age 91 on Tuesday was also reviled by many countrymen who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The Russian nation that emerged from its Soviet past shrank in size as 15 new nations were created. The loss of pride and power also eventually led to the rise of Vladimir Putin, who has tried for the past quarter-century to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond. “After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation” President Joe Biden said.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant. “These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory. And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine,” Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv before the monitoring the mission’s departure. “We have been able to secure that. ... So now we are moving.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Saudi Woman Gets 45-Year Prison Term for Social Media Posts -Rights Group

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced a woman to 45 years in prison for social media posts, a rights group said, in the latest example of a crackdown on women activists that followed a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the kingdom. Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Papua New Guinea Wants Security Treaty With Australia - Defence Minister Marles

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday Papua New Guinea had proposed a security treaty between both countries amid increasing tensions in the Pacific islands after China struck a security pact with neighbouring Solomon Islands. PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko also told ABC Television he had...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Mexico Inflation Would Have Hit 14% Without Fuel Subsidy-President

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that inflation in the country would have reached 14% without government subsidies to keep down fuel prices. Mexico's annual inflation rate accelerated faster than expected to 8.62% in the first half of August, maintaining pressure on the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on Lindsey Graham's riot prediction. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Sunday said that if the Justice Department prosecutes former president Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, there will be “riots in the street.” A few minutes later, he said it again. There is no excuse for this irresponsible rhetoric, which not only invites violence but also defies democratic norms.
POTUS

