Read full article on original website
Related
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
US News and World Report
U.S. Must Dispel Pelosi's 'Negative Influence' Before Climate Talks: China
BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. In response to the visit on Aug. 2-3,...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Cleric Al-Sadr Announces Hunger Strike - State Media
(Reuters) - Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday. There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office. At least 10 Iraqis were...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Faced 'Failures' With Iranian-Made Drones, Says U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has faced "numerous failures" with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. administration official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States assesses Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6...
US News and World Report
Moscow Says Baltic States' 'Russophobia' Will Further Damage Ties
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia condemned the destruction of Soviet war memorials in the three Baltic states and accused them on Tuesday of persecuting their Russian-speaking minorities. In a forcefully worded statement, Moscow said Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were guilty of xenophobia, saying they were treating their ethnic Russian minorities as "second-class...
Russia says Germany trying to destroy bilateral energy ties
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday the German government was doing everything it could to destroy its energy relations with Moscow, hours after state-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM) halted gas supplies to Europe via the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Tells Russians to Run for Their Lives From Ukraine Offensive in South
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's troops. Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone...
US News and World Report
Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
US News and World Report
Russia Names Second Ukrainian Suspect in Killing of Nationalist's Daughter
(Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service on Monday named another Ukrainian it said was part of a team that assassinated Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist who believes Ukraine should be absorbed into a new Russian empire. Dugina, who like her father Alexander Dugin was a vocal...
US News and World Report
Top Court Rules That France Can Deport Conservative Imam
PARIS (Reuters) - France's highest administrative court ruled on Tuesday that a France-born Moroccan imam whom the government had accused of promoting hate could be deported, a court ruling showed. That decision overturned a previous ruling by a Paris court suspending a deportation order against Hassan Iquioussen in July for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
UN Rights Chief's Tenure Ends in Disappointment for China Activists
GENEVA (Reuters) - Michelle Bachelet, once a political detainee under Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a doctor for tortured children, pledged to be the champion of victims when she became U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018. But as her tenure ends on Wednesday, family members and advocates for...
US News and World Report
South Sudan in Peace Milestone Graduates 1st Unified Forces
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has reached a milestone in its recovery from civil war, graduating its first group of unified armed forces from former rival groups on Tuesday. President Salva Kiir called on the more than 20,000 new troops and other forces to refrain from political...
Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader
BANGKOK (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died at age 91 on Tuesday was also reviled by many countrymen who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The Russian nation that emerged from its Soviet past shrank in size as 15 new nations were created. The loss of pride and power also eventually led to the rise of Vladimir Putin, who has tried for the past quarter-century to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond. “After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation” President Joe Biden said.
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant. “These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory. And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine,” Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv before the monitoring the mission’s departure. “We have been able to secure that. ... So now we are moving.”
US News and World Report
Saudi Woman Gets 45-Year Prison Term for Social Media Posts -Rights Group
RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced a woman to 45 years in prison for social media posts, a rights group said, in the latest example of a crackdown on women activists that followed a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the kingdom. Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani...
US News and World Report
Papua New Guinea Wants Security Treaty With Australia - Defence Minister Marles
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday Papua New Guinea had proposed a security treaty between both countries amid increasing tensions in the Pacific islands after China struck a security pact with neighbouring Solomon Islands. PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko also told ABC Television he had...
US News and World Report
Mexico Inflation Would Have Hit 14% Without Fuel Subsidy-President
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that inflation in the country would have reached 14% without government subsidies to keep down fuel prices. Mexico's annual inflation rate accelerated faster than expected to 8.62% in the first half of August, maintaining pressure on the...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on Lindsey Graham's riot prediction. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Sunday said that if the Justice Department prosecutes former president Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, there will be “riots in the street.” A few minutes later, he said it again. There is no excuse for this irresponsible rhetoric, which not only invites violence but also defies democratic norms.
Comments / 1