Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Café at UM-Flint holds grand-reopening celebration
FLINT, Mich. - Some Mid-Michigan area college students were able to enjoy some free food and fun on Monday. Clint's Café at the University of Michigan Flint held it's grand reopening on the 3rd floor of the UCEN building after being renovated. Students and staff came for free food,...
nbc25news.com
Car show held in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - A car show was held in Fenton to promote local business Saturday. The event was organized by DMW, a company that does detailing work on cars. People in attendance could enjoy food, games, and of course cars and motorcycles. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke with the event organizer about...
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
nbc25news.com
Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth holding job fair in September
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Love Christmas? Always wanted to be one of Santa' elves? Frankenmuth might have the next best thing. Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth will be filling a number of positions at its job fair Wednesday, September 7. Interested individuals should enter Bronner’s south entrance between 2 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Local organization holds vendor event at Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint organization gave local vendors the opportunity to sell their wares at the Genesee Valley Mall Sunday. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a worldwide organization that was founded by Tanisha Thompson in 2015. According to Thompson, a lot of people can't afford to have their own space...
nbc25news.com
Richfield Public School Academy closes due to staff illness
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Richfield Public School Academy has announced it will be closed until September 6th due to staff illness. Saginaw Public Schools is trying to level this teacher and substitute teacher shortage by establishing the Grow Our Own Program. Dr. Ramont Roberts is the Superintendent of Saginaw Public...
nbc25news.com
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
nbc25news.com
Fire-stricken fuel refinery serving Michigan expected to restart by middle of week
LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana fuel refinery, that shut down last week after a fire, is expected to be running again by the middle of this week, experts said. Drivers likely won't see an impact on gas prices directly due to a fire at a major regional refinery in Whiting, Indiana that forced the plant to temporarily go offline, Michigan Petroleum Association president Mark Griffin said.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc25news.com
GLWA: Still waiting on replacement pipe shipments after main break
DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority was that a portion of the replacement pipe it received to repair a water main break had to be sent back to the manufacturer because it did not meet the correct specifications. GLWA received a 16-foot segment on Sunday, which had to...
nbc25news.com
MSP: Unconfirmed tornado touches down in Macomb County
RICHMOND, Mich. — An unconfirmed tornado touched down in Macomb County last night during the severe thunderstorm that swept across mid-Michigan. Michigan State Police announced on a Twitter thread on August 29 that the unconfirmed tornado touched down in Richmond, which “caused significant wind damage to property, as well as a wide-spread power outage” at approximately 8 p.m.
nbc25news.com
No reopen date set for Liberty Bridge due to delays
The Bay City Bridge Partners held an update on the rehabilitation of the Liberty Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge work began in February. The bridge is expected to see a full rehabilitation and modernization with:. Repairs and improvements to the footings & foundations, substructure, and superstructure. Bridge deck/roadway connections. Scour...
nbc25news.com
Davison School Board seat vacated after trustee moves out of district
DAVISON, Mich. - The Davison School Board says that Trustee Nicholas Goyette has vacated his elected seat. According to Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover, the board was presented with "irrefutable evidence" from the Board’s attorneys that Mr. Goyette moved out of the Davison School District in 2021, which in turns means he has forfeited his position which requires residency in the district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
19-year-old woman injured in shooting at Vibez Nightclub in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police say a 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot at Vibez Nightclub in Flint early Sunday morning. Police responded to the club located in the 5500 blk. N. Saginaw St. around 2:45 a.m. on August 28th for reports of a shooting. Investigators say a...
nbc25news.com
City of Flint to lower flags for 2022 Overdose Awareness Day
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has issued a mayoral proclamation declaring August 31, 2022 Overdose Awareness Day in Flint. The flag at City Hall will be lowered to half mast on this day in honor of the people who have lost their lives to the disease of drug addiction.
nbc25news.com
Smart watches in schools, do they make kids safer?
NEW LOTHROP, Mich. - As many school districts are banning cell phones, including New Lothrop High School, families are relying on smart watches to keep in touch with their kids. For some parents, they tell Mid-Michigan NOW communication with their kids is about safety. "We did have a lockdown," said...
nbc25news.com
REPORTS: 8-year-old boy injured after swinging from powerline in Warren
According to multiple reports, police say that an 8-year-old boy was severely burned after trying to swing from a downed powerline. Our NBC affiliate in WDIV reports that the incident happened on Tuesday morning in the 13100 block of Toepfer Road, which is near near McKinley Elementary School. Officials told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
74-year-old man charged for exposing himself at bowling alley, Michigan State Police say
REESE, Mich. - A 74-year-old man has been arraigned on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure after allegedly fondling himself at a bowling alley in the City of Reese, police say. Michigan State Police responded to a report of a man exposing and touching himself at the Rocket Bowling Bar...
nbc25news.com
Water main break prompts boil water advisory in part of Caro
CARO, Mich - A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in parts of the Tuscola County community of Caro. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office reports the water main break is on Hooper Street near Burnside. The Caro Public Works Department is asking all residents who live along...
nbc25news.com
MSP: Man crashes into train after leading police on chase in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - Michigan State Police says a man is on jail facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase and crashing into a train. Police attempted to make a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. on August 29th on a vehicle registered to a suspect with multiple felony warrants near the area of 12th and Annesley Streets.
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
Comments / 0