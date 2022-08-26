ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Preparations underway for 57th annual Makers Market

By Izzy Post
 5 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One local organization continues a tradition for local businesses.

The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 57th annual Makers Market Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Raleigh County Convention Center.

There are over 100 booths for local businesses and craft persons at this year’s Makers Market.  There will also be entertainment such as dancing, live music and a coffee and canvas art class.

Michelle Rotellini, President of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce said it’s a good way for the community to see what local vendors have to offer.

“Many of us remember coming here as young children and getting rock candy or coal jewelry so we try to keep that tradition going on and we’re really excited these vendors participate year after year,” said Rotellini.

The Markers Market used to be called The Arts and Crafts Fair but was changed last year to reflect the fact all the vendors make their own products.

