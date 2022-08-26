Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOWT
Omaha making progress on lead Superfund cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - American Smelting and Refining Company’s smelting facility in Omaha was arguably the worst lead polluter in the country. The Environmental Protection Agency said as much when it designated the Omaha Lead Superfund Site on a seven-zip code area surrounding the facility along the Omaha Riverfront. It closed in 1997, but the damage was already done.
WOWT
Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
WOWT
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
WOWT
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
The shooter is still on the loose. We're less than an hour from the virtual gavel coming down on artwork featuring Warren Buffett. Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
WOWT
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A body was found in the Missouri River Saturday afternoon. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, someone boating on the Missouri River called the authorities after finding a body floating in the water. Police and fire personnel arrived and brought the body to the...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
WOWT
Authorities investigate bomb threat at Plattsmouth High School
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat. The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, and K-9 officers were called in. Offutt Air Force Base security also assisted at the scene.
WOWT
Douglas County board hoping to create new facility dedicated to mental health services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is hoping to create a new mental health treatment facility in the county and is seeking public input on the potential plans. “Mental health is an issue, it comes up all the time in our discussions and for those who...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shooter is still on...
WOWT
Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
WOWT
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
WOWT
Hundreds come out for 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was the 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk at Zorinsky Lake Park. Around 250 people walked or jogged to help spread awareness of Huntington’s disease and to raise money for programs. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, more than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease....
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police ask for help identifying woman
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department on Tuesday was asking for the public’s help identifying a woman. CBPD described the Black woman as in her 20s or 30s with hair dyed red and styled in a mohawk. Anyone with information that could help police identify...
WOWT
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm but not too humid. 90s return soon.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a cool and comfortable morning. I hope you have the windows open and are enjoying it. With lower dew point in the 50s we should have a very enjoyable afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s later today. Dew point in the...
WOWT
Douglas County to host public meetings on new mental health facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The public is encouraged to give input on a new mental health facility. Douglas County is looking for public thoughts on a potential mental health facility. Four town hall meetings will be hosted by the Douglas County County Board of Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners says...
WOWT
Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift. The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days. “The playground has been there...
WOWT
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
