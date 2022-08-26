ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha making progress on lead Superfund cleanup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - American Smelting and Refining Company’s smelting facility in Omaha was arguably the worst lead polluter in the country. The Environmental Protection Agency said as much when it designated the Omaha Lead Superfund Site on a seven-zip code area surrounding the facility along the Omaha Riverfront. It closed in 1997, but the damage was already done.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes. It’s clear now that it could be Omaha’s second Costco location. According to the City of Omaha planning board agenda,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

The shooter is still on the loose. We're less than an hour from the virtual gavel coming down on artwork featuring Warren Buffett. Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to AGR Roofing and Construction! If you notice any lifting, curling or buckling shingles, it is time for a roof inspection. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities investigate bomb threat at Plattsmouth High School

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called to Plattsmouth High School on Tuesday morning after a group of students alerted school officials to a potential bomb threat. The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad assisted Plattsmouth Police, and K-9 officers were called in. Offutt Air Force Base security also assisted at the scene.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion

Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police ask for help identifying woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department on Tuesday was asking for the public’s help identifying a woman. CBPD described the Black woman as in her 20s or 30s with hair dyed red and styled in a mohawk. Anyone with information that could help police identify...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift. The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days. “The playground has been there...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

