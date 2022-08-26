Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Hate Crimes Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J Lynch
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Pet portraits, mobile movie-making and ‘Small Gestures’: Palo Alto unveils 2022’s public art projects
Meet the artists behind the interactive works coming to the Midpeninsula. The latest round of projects funded by the city of Palo Alto Public Art Program’s ArtLift grants gives everyone a chance to make a mark. Last month, the program announced the 2022 recipients of $4,000 microgrants to fund public art projects that celebrate a sense of community and connection. The projects will launch throughout the next few months at locations throughout Palo Alto.
How 5 Bay Area artists’ pilgrimage to the past inspired ‘Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey’ in San Bruno
A new art exhibit at Tanforan Mall, the site of a former WWII Japanese American incarceration camp, portrays the stories of families’ experiences in the camps. When bombs fell on Pearl Harbor in 1941, America became reactive to those who lived on our shores and were born in Japan (Issei) or born to the children of those who emigrated (Nissei). In 1942, after a declaration of war against Japan, President Franklin D. Roosevelt put forth Executive Order 9066, which resulted in the incarceration of approximately 122,000 Japanese Americans.
Pescadero’s farmworkers can’t afford the food they’re growing for the Peninsula
Wildfires and the pandemic have tested the Coastside’s isolated communities, but many of its farmers aren’t going anywhere. On a recent Saturday, a line of neatly polished classic cars on the side of Pescadero’s Stage Road reflected flares into curious tourists’ cameras. Conversing in the shade of a white church steeple, a group of gray-haired hobbyists had gathered for a serene weekend drive. The leading car rested on a bridge marking the end of Pescadero’s miniscule downtown, and visitors stopped for photographs as they ventured to Arcangeli Grocery Co. in pursuit of bread studded with chunks of artichoke and to the 128-year-old Duarte’s Tavern seeking slices of olallieberry pie.
The call of the wild: From paralyzed seagulls to skunks caught in bear traps, Peninsula wildlife rescue workers have seen it all
Meet the people who specialize in helping Silicon Valley’s orphaned and injured wild animals. Orphaned baby songbirds and poisoned seagulls. Small squirrels snapped up by cats. Skunks caught in bear traps. Wild animals in trouble like these throughout the Peninsula may – if they’re lucky – eventually find their way to one of a handful of wildlife rescue centers around the region.
Empty open houses and double-digit declines: How the drastic shift in the housing market is hitting the Midpeninsula
Tumbling tech stocks, inflation and interest-rate hikes are pricing out prospective buyers. With talks of a recession looming, what’s next for the local real estate market?. The local housing market is cooling down from its record-high prices of the first quarter due to a drastic shift in the economy. Tumbling tech stocks, interest-rate hikes and inflation are among the underlying fundamentals of the housing market that are deteriorating at a speed faster than many of us have experienced.
