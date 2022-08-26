Read full article on original website
City of Alexandria announces Road Closure
There will be a road closure starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and MacArthur Drive. Traffic will be diverted to the MacArthur Drive service road. The closure is expected to last for three weeks while Rylee Contracting makes drainage improvements for the City...
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3
(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy
The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn

The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time.
Dorm brawls, shanks, crawling in the ceiling: Inside a year of chaos at Bunkie's youth prison
One night in July 2021, around 10 p.m., teens from the Jaguars and Cowboys dormitories rushed into a hallway at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie and began to fight, armed with shanks. Once the dust had settled, staff members noticed something odd: some of the juveniles had fresh...
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Vernon Parish man arrested for fuel theft and crimes committed to logging equipment
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:. Bradley Keith Thomas of Leesville, LA, was arrested for crimes related to logging equipment in Vernon Parish. On August 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas for two...
MISSING PERSON: Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Winn Parish man
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after Winn Parish transported him to Caldwell Parish on Friday, August 26, 2022. Barrow is described as a black male […]
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out
We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse.
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
INTERVIEW: LCU Wildcat's Micah Dunn and Tyren Young sit down to talk about the week one matchup
INTERVIEW: LCU Wildcat's Micah Dunn and Tyren Young sit down to talk about the week one matchup
SPORTSNITE: 2022 High School Football Preview Show
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From now until December, every week will be filled with high school football as the Road to the Dome starts now. To get you ready for the 2022 season, the KALB Sports Team sat down with Coach Ben McLaughlin at Buckeye, Coach Jess Curtis at Many and Coach Andy Boone at Avoyelles. Local sports expert, Lamar Gafford, also joined Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison to give his top five teams to watch out for this upcoming season.
Alexandria man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a standoff with police at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out. The suspect was captured following a standoff.
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
