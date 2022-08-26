Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

