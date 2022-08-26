ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

klax-tv.com

City of Alexandria announces Road Closure

There will be a road closure starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and MacArthur Drive. Traffic will be diverted to the MacArthur Drive service road. The closure is expected to last for three weeks while Rylee Contracting makes drainage improvements for the City...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
DERIDDER, LA
Alexandria, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy

The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
MERRYVILLE, LA
kalb.com

New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn

We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Louisiana Supreme...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash

AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill. Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy...
FOREST HILL, LA
kalb.com

Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out

The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

SPORTSNITE: 2022 High School Football Preview Show

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From now until December, every week will be filled with high school football as the Road to the Dome starts now. To get you ready for the 2022 season, the KALB Sports Team sat down with Coach Ben McLaughlin at Buckeye, Coach Jess Curtis at Many and Coach Andy Boone at Avoyelles. Local sports expert, Lamar Gafford, also joined Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison to give his top five teams to watch out for this upcoming season.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria man arrested following standoff in Martin Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a standoff with police at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out. The suspect was captured following a standoff.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish

Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

