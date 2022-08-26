Auburn center Nick Brahms called it a career Monday, deciding to walk away from football due to lingering knee issues. The sixth-year senior started 33 games over the last four seasons, including 28 consecutive starts between the middle of the 2019 campaign and last year’s Iron Bowl. The streak ended prior to the Birmingham Bowl, which Brahms missed after undergoing knee surgery at the end of the regular season. Despite choosing to return for a sixth season, Brahms experienced setbacks in his recovery. Ultimately, the injury became too much for him to deal with this preseason, and after weighing his future over the last couple of weeks, he ultimately chose to medically retire from football.

