Auburn’s quarterback competition came to an unsurprising end Sunday with less than a week to go until the start of the 2022 season opener for Bryan Harsin’s team. T.J. Finley was named QB1, distancing himself from Power 5 transfers Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada over the course of the preseason. Finley’s appointment as the Tigers’ starter wasn’t a shock to anyone who paid attention to preseason practices, when he was consistently the first quarterback up for drills and scrimmages. His command of the offense, growth as a passer and improved consistency set him apart from the pack.
Auburn’s plans along the offensive line this season officially took a hit Monday, when sixth-year senior Nick Brahms, the team’s returning starter at center, called it quits on his football career due to lingering knee issues. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin announced that Brahms, who has started 33 games...
T.J. Finley went from strongly considering giving up playing football when head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau brought in transfers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford to beating them out to become Auburn’s starting quarterback. “T.J.’s earned it. Those other quarterbacks, they’ve all competed. They’re not going...
Many people expected that Zach Calzada would lead Auburn as its quarterback on Saturday (6 pm CT ESPN+ ) when the Tigers take on Mercer to open the 2022 season. Calzada transferred to Auburn from Texas A&M to challenge incumbent starter T.J. Finley and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford. He came to Auburn after starting 10 games last season for the Aggies, including wins over Alabama and Auburn. In the win against the Crimson Tide, he threw for 285 yards and three TDs on 21-of-31 passing in the 41-38 Aggie victory.
Auburn is less than five days away from opening the season on Saturday (6 pm CT ESPN+) against Mercer. Head coach Bryan Harsin enters his second season hoping to win games with a strong ground game. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter are talented running backs. Bigsby made the coaches’ All-SEC...
Auburn will be heavily favored for its season opener to kick off Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era. Auburn opened as a 31.5-point favorite against Mercer for Saturday’s matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., with the game broadcast on ESPN+. Read...
Bryan Harsin’s second season as the Auburn football coach starts in earnest when his Tigers open the season on Saturday against Mercer. Auburn’s game against the Bears will hit the at 6 pm CT on ESPN+ and the Auburn radio network. The Tigers open the year with five games at home before taking road trips to UGA and Ole Miss.
T.J. Finley’s phone rang early Sunday afternoon. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was on the other end, delivering the news Finley already knew—that he won the Tigers’ quarterback competition and would lead the team into its season opener against Mercer. The news broke online an hour earlier, before...
T.J. Finley’s hair bounced with each subtle movement of his head as he dropped back in the pocket. His father, David, still laughs when he goes back to watch the video. It was during a 7-on-7 tournament before Finley’s sophomore year of high school, when he played quarterback for EPS Blaze just before starting at Ponchatoula High. They don’t wear helmets in 7-on-7, so Finley’s hair was on full display, bobbing as he went through his progressions at quarterback.
Ten Alabama and Auburn student-athletes, across multiple sports, announced a NIL deal with the regional fast-food chain Krystal on Tuesday. It was part of a larger marketing strategy by the company based in Georgia to connect with customers around Southeastern Conference schools. Tide linebacker and Heisman candidate Will Anderson headlines...
Auburn will be without its most experienced offensive lineman this season. Nick Brahms, who has been the Tigers’ starting center for much of the last four seasons, has been ruled out for the 2022 season due to lingering knee issues, coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Read more Auburn football:...
Auburn center Nick Brahms called it a career Monday, deciding to walk away from football due to lingering knee issues. The sixth-year senior started 33 games over the last four seasons, including 28 consecutive starts between the middle of the 2019 campaign and last year’s Iron Bowl. The streak ended prior to the Birmingham Bowl, which Brahms missed after undergoing knee surgery at the end of the regular season. Despite choosing to return for a sixth season, Brahms experienced setbacks in his recovery. Ultimately, the injury became too much for him to deal with this preseason, and after weighing his future over the last couple of weeks, he ultimately chose to medically retire from football.
The Auburn Tigers hosts Mercer in a Week 1 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Tigers have their coach in Bryan Harsin, who enters his second season on the Plains. Auburn also has its quarterback in T.J. Finley, who was named the starter on Sunday.
The unrecognized holiday came and went Monday with the gift coming in a stack of papers distributed minutes before Nick Saban’s Week 1 news conference. Depth chart day was back in a physical form after the past two seasons of video conferencing and the media room celebration was rabid as ever. We devoured every name, slash between names and freshman names.
Coming off the most productive season of his NFL career, safety/slot corner Rudy Ford was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. An All-State running back at New Hope High School who made the transition to the secondary at Auburn, Ford split his first four NFL seasons between the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles after entering the league as a sixth-round draft choice in 2017. Before the 2021 campaign, he had been on the field for 806 special-teams plays and 125 defensive snaps in 41 regular-season games.
Shon Coleman hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since the 2017 season, and the offensive tackle’s chances of getting back on the field in 2022 hit a detour on Tuesday, when the Chicago Bears released him. NFL teams had to reduce their 80-player preseason active rosters to...
The Auburn Tigers open the 2022 college football season on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Mercer. Fanatics has the gear all Tigers fans need. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code 24SHIP. last-minute deals on the site, which are good...
It is the Monday before Alabama’s opening game Saturday against Utah State, which means it is the Tide’s annual depth chart day. The school released its two-deep chart shortly before Nick Saban was scheduled to appear for his noon news conference, revealing where position battles stand after more than three weeks of fall camp.
The body of a man missing for more than a week was found Tuesday in Macon County, authorities said. Joshua Barber was last seen alive in Valley Aug. 22. He was supposed to be headed to Loxley to be with friends, according to a Facebook page set up about his disappearance.
